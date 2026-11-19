Chinese ​President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed on ‌a "peace ​declaration" at their unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought, China and Russia said. In the declaration, the three leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of refined petroleum products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

The document was released by Chinese state news agency Xinhua and by the ‌Kremlin. None of the presidents made immediate statements after their meeting and Trump departed on his flight back to the US. Earlier, the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers, sitting at a round table in a villa nestled among wooded hills beside a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, described their meeting as historic.

"We are really making history," Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting before journalists were sent away. "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement." DIFFERENCES OVER UKRAINE, IRAN AND TRADE

Putin, fresh from a setback in his war against Ukraine after the ‌crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, said the three countries had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine". Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi did not make a direct reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when ‌major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."

The three countries have deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade, casting doubts about a durable outcome. Their meeting on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded. Before the trilateral, Trump met Xi and Putin separately, referring to both as friends.

Trump said both he and Xi felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the Iran war. Xi did not directly mention Iran in any of his remarks. "China, Russia, and the United States should continue encouraging parties to conflicts to sit down and ⁠engage in talks, and ​resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means," Xi said.

The Kylin Villa where they ⁠met has a long history of sensitive diplomatic encounters. Its past visitors include former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, Xi's father Xi Zhongxun, and envoys of the Dalai Lama. FANFARE AND PAGEANTRY

Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival for the summit, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime ⁠Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Japan's relations with China have soured since Takaichi's remarks in 2025, when she said Japan could deploy its military if a Chinese move on Taiwan also threatened its territory.

Takaichi, who cut an isolated figure throughout the summit, said Tokyo's position on Taiwan had not changed since 1972. Japan ​and Taiwan this week reported Russian military aircraft incursions as Moscow displayed it can still project power in Asia despite being busy in Ukraine. On Taiwan, Xi told Trump the US must "do the right thing" to avoid major setbacks in their relationship.

Xi greeted Trump ⁠at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September, when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged. "This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody," Trump said, calling that ⁠a "win" ​for both China and the US.

"And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing." Trump arrived after Xi and Putin delivered pointed speeches denouncing Western trade "protectionism" and sanctions.

During Thursday's APEC proceedings, Xi called for "free and open" trade. Western leaders say China's growth model favouring industrial strength over consumers is unfair and creates destabilising global trade imbalances. Putin said Russia was key for food and energy security in the Asia-Pacific. Trump, reeling from a midterm election loss and the Nvidia spy scandal, told the audience the ⁠US has been a Pacific power for hundreds of years.

TOUGH NUCLEAR ARMS DISCUSSION Trump had insisted nuclear arms control be a central topic of the summit, despite China's repeated objections in the past to joining talks with Washington and Moscow, which have far larger nuclear arsenals.

“It’s not ⁠an easy thing to do – give them up,” Trump told Xi and Putin ⁠at the start of their meeting. Trump and Xi met after an extension of their trade truce this month, but also amid growing tension over reports of Nvidia chips being diverted to China through Southeast Asia, raising questions about the effectiveness of US export curbs and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology.