Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on Thursday that he would implement changes to this year's budget by decree, bypassing parliament, which has rejected them in a standoff that threatens to derail a new IMF support programme. Faye ‌took the decision as the guardian of the constitution and guarantor of the regular functioning of the state, ‌his office said in a statement. It did not elaborate.

The West African country's international bonds were little changed. Senegal's finances have been in crisis since 2024, when the government discovered debts misreported by the previous administration that analysts peg at some $13 billion, one of the largest hidden debt ⁠cases on ​the continent.

The impasse with ⁠parliament is rooted in a dispute between Faye and his former prime minister Ousmane Sonko, now the head of the National Assembly. Sonko's Pastef political ⁠party controls the National Assembly and opposes the two budget bills in their current form. They are key to advancing the ​IMF programme, which underpins Senegal's strategy to rework its massive debt burden.

On Wednesday, lawmakers voted against a ⁠2027 budget bill after rejecting the revised 2026 budget on November 3. IMF FUNDS COULD BE AT STAKE

Senegal reached a staff-level agreement with the International ⁠Monetary ​Fund in September for a three-year, $2.2 billion loan package, but the deal still requires approval from the Fund's Executive Board before financing can be disbursed. The government has agreed to rework its debt under the G20's Common ⁠Framework, a process for restructuring debt for poorer countries, though Sonko has criticised that decision.

Last week, the IMF underscored ⁠the importance of Senegal implementing ⁠policies agreed under the staff-level agreement, including the completion of a budget framework. In parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Cheikh Diba said: "On a day-to-day basis, this country is teetering on ‌the brink of disaster."