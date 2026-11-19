The European Commission confirmed on Thursday that it ‌was targeted by a cyberattack through the use of AI tools, although it said that it was difficult to judge the scale of the incident given that an inquiry was underway. "I can confirm that the Commission has recently taken necessary steps in response ‌to a detected cybercampaign," European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said at a press briefing.

"As a protective and preventive measure, ‌we temporarily took down several applications and most of them have since been restored," he added. "The investigation is still ongoing. We are taking any necessary steps, based on the findings as they come." "This was an AI-generated cybercampaign," said Regnier.

The incident was detected on October 22 and there was ⁠no evidence of ​any data breach affecting ⁠Commission staff as a whole, Regnier said. He declined to say who the Commission thought was behind the attack, and said he was not aware of ⁠any ransom demand following the incident.

The attack on the Commission is the latest high-profile cyberattack, after hacks knocked out commercial refrigerators and freezers ​in hundreds of French supermarkets in October, ships bound for the United States in August, US water treatment plants ⁠in July and the Los Angeles transit system in March. Separately, an hourslong nationwide ground stop in the United States and outages to banking and ⁠Microsoft ​applications were blamed by tech experts on attempts to rapidly patch newly identified software vulnerabilities.

Politico reported earlier on Thursday that the Commission was targeted by a cyberattack which might have compromised large amounts of personal data, with several systems, ⁠including HR systems for payslips and time management and a system for medical reimbursements, taken offline during the 10-day disruption. The Commission convened ⁠its highest-level internal crisis management ⁠body for an urgent meeting about the cyber incidents and tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen briefed other commissioners on Wednesday, according to Politico.

Virkkunen's office did not immediately respond to a request for ‌comment.