Russian President ​Vladimir Putin ​said on Thursday ‌that Russia ​would not sign up to ceasefires ‌covering the energy sector or the Black Sea after Kyiv's recent strikes on the ‌bridge linking Russia and Crimea. The ‌Kremlin leader made the comments after holding trilateral talks with the Chinese and ⁠US ​presidents ⁠at the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Putin said he ⁠had discussed possible ceasefires in a ​number of areas with Russia's Security Council. "But ⁠after the strikes on the Crimean bridge, ⁠there ​will be no negotiations. We will respond to these strikes," ⁠he said, adding that the road section of ⁠the ⁠bridge had suffered serious damage.