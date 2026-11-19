‌Nasdaq ​futures rose more than 2% on Thursday after Anthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, fueling expectations for a strong market debut and lifting sentiment toward AI-linked stocks after their brutal rout. Anthropic priced its upsized ‌offering at $83 per share, above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record and valuing the AI lab at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

The listing follows weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies, as investors fretted over stretched ‌valuations, hefty spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt exit. "A strong debut is the tonic that the ‌market needs after such a volatile period... it tells us that investor demand is still there," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

"We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem." Hyperscalers Amazon and Alphabet, also among the investors in the AI startup, added 2.2% and 4.3%, respectively, in premarket ⁠trading.

Chipmakers ​also gained, with Nvidia up 1.7% ⁠after falling for five straight sessions through Wednesday, when an upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment. Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron , and Marvell rose between 2.7% and 4.3%.

Neoclouds ⁠CoreWeave and Nebius gained more than 5% each, while data center-related companies IREN and Applied Digital climbed about 6% each. At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up ​293 points, or 0.58%, and S&P 500 E-minis were up 85 points, or 1.16%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 566.5 points, or ⁠2.08%.

The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, with hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighing on sentiment. Nearly all Fed officials saw a ⁠need ​for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes from the central bank's October policy meeting, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and could call for tighter policy.

Investors will now parse remarks from several Fed officials due later ⁠on Thursday. Traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point ⁠move, according to LSEG data.

Among other ⁠movers, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 10.3% after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 5% to 6% in peers CrowdStrike, Cloudflare, Okta and Zscaler. Retail giant Walmart was up 0.9% after it ‌slightly raised its annual targets.