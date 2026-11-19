Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and ‌Russian counterparts ​Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin agreed on a "peace declaration" at their unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought, China and Russia said. The declaration capped Trump's three-day diplomatic swing through Asia that produced few tangible victories, despite his repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace.

Instead, the trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationship with Putin, who continues to wage war with ‌Ukraine. In the declaration, the three leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of refined petroleum products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued arrest warrants for Putin and five other Russian officials. Putin and Russia's children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, are accused of the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children, while the other warrants relate to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations.

"The pushback against international norms and courts is the most interesting aspect. The big ‌powers dictate, the small powers suffer," said Jonathan Eyal, international director at the RUSI think-tank in London. Eyal added that Putin "gained credibility and escape from pariah status", while Trump "gained a photo opportunity he didn't need."

The document was released by Chinese state news agency Xinhua and by the Kremlin. Trump departed ‌on his flight back to the US without making any comment after the meeting. Earlier, the leaders of the world's biggest nuclear powers, sitting at a round table in a villa nestled among wooded hills beside a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, described their meeting as historic.

"We are really making history," Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting before journalists were sent away. "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement." DIFFERENCES OVER UKRAINE, IRAN AND TRADE

Putin, fresh from a setback in his war against Ukraine after the crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, said the three countries had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine". The meeting was a diplomatic ⁠coup for Putin, ​with Russia’s economy barely a 10th the size of China’s and most of its businesses ⁠barred from trading with the West by sanctions.

The meeting ended a few hours before Ukraine and the leaders of its main European allies were due to meet Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin. Unlike Trump and Putin, Xi did not make a direct reference to Ukraine, but said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world ⁠is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."

The three countries have deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade, casting doubts about a durable outcome. Their meeting on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded. The Kylin Villa where they met has a ​long history of sensitive diplomatic encounters. Its past visitors include former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, Xi's father Xi Zhongxun, and envoys of the Dalai Lama.

Before the trilateral, Trump met Xi and Putin separately, referring to both as friends. FANFARE AND PAGEANTRY

Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump ⁠highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival for the summit, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Japan's relations with China have soured since Takaichi's remarks in 2025, when she said Japan could deploy its military if a Chinese move on Taiwan also threatened its territory.

Takaichi, who cut an isolated figure throughout ⁠the ​summit, said Tokyo's position on Taiwan had not changed since 1972. On Taiwan, Xi told Trump the US must "do the right thing" to avoid major setbacks in their relationship.

Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart's gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September, when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged. "This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody," Trump said, calling that a "win" for both China and the US.

"And not only ⁠that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing." TOUGH NUCLEAR ARMS DISCUSSION

Trump had insisted nuclear arms control be a central topic of the summit, despite China's repeated objections in the past to joining talks with Washington and Moscow, ⁠which have far larger nuclear arsenals. “It’s not an easy thing to do – give them ⁠up,” Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of their meeting.

Trump and Xi met after an extension of their trade truce this month, but also amid growing tension over reports of Nvidia chips being diverted to China through Southeast Asia, raising questions about the effectiveness of US export curbs and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology.