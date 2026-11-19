Iraq has reached a compromise with the ‌powerful ​Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah, three senior security officials said, after Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi readied security forces to move against the group.

Iraqi officials had accused the group of running a smuggling ring that siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars' ‌worth of state-owned oil. Under the deal brokered by senior Shi'ite political leaders to avert a confrontation, government forces were expected to move into the group's stronghold of Jurf al-Sakhar on Friday, according to three security officials familiar with the deal.

Kataib forces would move to other areas, Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security ‌Media Cell, told Reuters. Reflecting the gravity of the situation, Iraqi Shi'ite political sources said Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, arrived ‌in Baghdad late on Monday to help defuse tensions with Kataib Hezbollah, Tehran's most powerful militia ally in Iraq.

A spokesperson for Kataib Hezbollah said the group's secretary-general, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, met Qaani, Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, another influential Iran-aligned militia, and other influential figures in a bid to prevent an escalation. Participants described the outcome of the talks as positive in a statement issued on ⁠Thursday.

RISKY MOVE Zaidi, ​a political novice, has made his ⁠riskiest move since he came to power six months ago by directly confronting the heavily armed Shi'ite militias that function as proxies of Iran.

Pro-Iranian militias, including Kataib Hezbollah, have resisted calls by ⁠Zaidi and US President Donald Trump to disarm. These groups enjoy a semi-official status in Iraq, which critics say encourages them to act with impunity. Kataib and other militias say they ​are dedicated to Iraq's security.

They have attacked US troops in solidarity with Iran since the United States and Israel launched a war against ⁠the Islamic Republic in February. A shadowy group with no announced leadership structure, Kataib Hezbollah (Battalions of the Party of God) has thousands of hardened fighters.

It forms several battalions in Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, a grouping of ⁠armed ​factions originally set up to fight Islamic State in 2014 that was subsequently recognised as an official security force. While it is technically under the command of Iraq's prime minister as part of the PMF, the group often operates outside the chain of command and has defied and challenged government statements calling for ⁠an end to attacks on US forces.

Founded in the aftermath of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah is among the most influential members ⁠of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, the ⁠umbrella group of hardline Shi'ite armed organisations supported by Iran. Like other Shi'ite armed groups, Kataib Hezbollah reports directly to Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It was led by dual Iraqi-Iranian citizen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis until he was killed in a US drone strike ‌in 2020 along with ‌the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, at Baghdad's international airport.

(Editing ​by Michael Georgy and Alex Richardson)