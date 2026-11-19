Russia ​is ‌ready to ​continue talks on Ukraine and ‌European security issues, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, ‌but it needs ‌to understand Europe's position better. Putin, speaking in China following ⁠a ​summit ⁠with the Chinese and US leaders, ⁠said Russia understood it ​was pointless to discuss European ⁠security issues without European representatives ⁠present.

No ​dates have been set yet ⁠to continue the dialogue, the Kremlin ⁠chief ⁠added.