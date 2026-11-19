Anthropic's record $81 billion IPO puts to ​the test Wall Street's faith in the AI boom, pitting promises of the ‌technology ​as an economic game-changer against fears of a market bubble and risks to humanity. More immediately, the Claude chatbot maker securing a $1.5 trillion valuation in an upsized IPO, together with Tuesday's earnings report by AI poster child Nvidia, signals the industry has nominally passed the two big tests facing it this week.

Shares in Anthropic were up about 26% in over-the-counter gray market ‌trading, brokerages IG Markets and CMC Markets said. The strong demand for Anthropic shares amid a broader tech selloff offers hope to a sector where euphoria has somewhat cooled in recent weeks.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI. Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies," Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion, said before the Anthropic debut. AI technology has boosted economic ‌growth, sparked doomsday warnings and arguably helped usher in a data-center-skeptic Democratic tsunami in the US midterm elections.

Investors who once embraced the boom have turned skeptical in recent weeks over concerns that the enormous spending needed to build out ‌the sector and the mounting debt loads may not be justified by the eventual returns. Futures tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index climbed early on Thursday, as investors geared up for the much-anticipated debut.

AN INDUSTRY BENCHMARK As the first frontier AI company to go public, Anthropic is poised to become the sector's benchmark, with its arch-rival OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing.

The company sold 980 million shares at $83 each, pricing the IPO above its initial range of $70 to $78 set when it launched the road show. The additional $26 billion raised through a private placement takes the total haul to over $107 billion. AMD, Broadcom, Alphabet's Google, Micron, ⁠Microsoft, Nvidia and ​TSMC were the investors in the $26 billion private placement.

"Some of the ⁠demand may simply reflect investors not wanting to miss out on the rare opportunity to gain exposure to a leading AI company, even if its long-term profitability remains uncertain," IPOX associate Lukas Muehlbauer said. London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates passive demand from index-tracking funds will account for about 28% of ⁠Anthropic's shares offered, or roughly $19 billion.

When it debuts on the Nasdaq later on Thursday, Anthropic will join the trillion-dollar club stacked with behemoths such as Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia. The listing will also give retail investors a chance to pile into one of the AI industry's hottest ​names, potentially amplifying swings in the stock as trading begins.

The buzz has already spilled onto prediction markets, where traders are placing bets on everything from its opening pop to where the stock will close on its first ⁠day. JUSTIFYING THE PRICE TAG

Debate has intensified across global markets in recent months over whether the AI boom is veering into bubble territory, with economists, CEOs and political leaders split over its sustainability. Much of the scrutiny has focused on circular financing arrangements. A complicated web of deals between AI companies, chipmakers, cloud providers and ⁠investors ​has raised questions over how much of the industry's growth is being fueled by money circulating within the same ecosystem.

Anthropic's breakneck growth has so far defied these concerns, but some investors have said they may wait for the initial euphoria to subside before buying. "Anthropic is a one-trick pony. People compare it with Amazon because even Amazon lost money for several years, but Anthropic won't have that luxury," said Bill Gunderson, partner at GCG Advisory Partners.

"They've got to get to profitability soon." Anthropic ⁠has nearly $900 billion in computing commitments with partners including Amazon and Alphabet's Google, underscoring how its rapid growth hinges on securing vast amounts of future computing capacity, some of which relies on financing beyond the company's control.

Investors will be watching ⁠Anthropic's debut and subsequent trading closely, with analysts expecting the stock ⁠to emerge as a proxy for the broader AI trade as questions over valuations, spending and returns weigh on sentiment. The company will also need to balance growth with calls to slow the development of advanced AI models over concerns that they pose cybersecurity threats and could be exploited by bad actors to target critical government and private infrastructure.

Anthropic warned in its ‌IPO prospectus that AI could behave unpredictably and ‌advance faster than oversight mechanisms, posing potentially "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity."