Swiss drugmaker Novartis is targeting annual sales growth of 5% through 2031, the lower end of its previous six-year guidance, as ‌looming patent expiries and a series of late-stage trial setbacks increase pressure on its blockbuster drugs. The new target, announced ahead of an investor event on Thursday, fell short of investor expectations relative to a 5%-6% annual growth range it set last year for 2025-2030.

Novartis shares fell 3.3%, on track for their steepest one-day fall since ‌a near-11% plunge on September 8, though the company's stock is still up 16% this year. Novartis is seeking to bolster investor confidence in its growth ‌plans beyond 2030 after two major late-stage clinical study setbacks this year led to a $2.2 billion writedown in the third quarter.

Daniel Bolanowski, a portfolio manager at investor Arctic Asset Management, said that the modest share selloff was due to an "absence of anything revolutionary" in the company's guidance. "My concern with Novartis is not the next five years, it's years after that which they haven't fully addressed," ⁠Bolanowski said.

GROWTH FROM ​WITHIN Zürcher Kantonalbank analyst Urban Fritsche said ⁠the long-term guidance of sustained mid-single-digit sales growth was fair and decent, but added that it will be a "show me" story where Novartis' pipeline will have to demonstrate solid clinical data.

Analysts expect Novartis ⁠sales to grow about 4.5% a year from 2026 to 2031, close to its 5% target, though consensus forecasts show growth slowing after 2030 when breast cancer drug Kisqali and ​Cosentyx for autoimmune diseases, two of Novartis' best-selling medicines, will face competition from cheaper rivals. Its heart drug Entresto is already seeing tough generic competition and ⁠is set to lose $4 billion in sales this year.

Novartis expects sales from nine medicines already on the market, including anti-inflammatory drug Rhapsido and multiple sclerosis drug Kesimpta, to offset some of the ⁠revenue ​declines over the next five years. It lifted its peak sales forecast for Kesimpta to $8 billion from $6 billion, and for leukemia drug Scemblix and cholesterol-lowering treatment Leqvio to $5 billion each from $4 billion.

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan said most growth beyond 2031 will come from medicines developed internally, with mid-term targets assuming no large acquisitions. The ⁠company has 10 late-stage medicines with multibillion-dollar peak sales potential. "We would expect the contribution of M&A and BD (business development) to be consistent with what we've done in ⁠the past," Narasimhan said.

The setbacks this year ⁠include the failure of del-desiran, a muscle weakness therapy that Novartis acquired as part of its $12 billion Avidity deal. That has drawn investor scrutiny to Narasimhan's dealmaking strategy. Novartis still expects del-desiran to bring in multibillion-dollar peak sales. It said ‌an analysis is ongoing to ‌decide next steps with the drug.