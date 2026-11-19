Wall Street's main stock indexes were on track to open higher afterAnthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, fueling expectations for a strong market debut and lifting sentiment toward AI-linked stocks after a brutal rout. Anthropic priced its upsized ‌offering at $83 per share, above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record and valuing the AI lab at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

The listing follows weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies, as investors fretted over stretched valuations, hefty spending on AI infrastructure and ‌the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt exit. "A strong debut is the tonic that the market needs after such a volatile period ... We can't ‌underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

Hyperscalers Amazon and Alphabet, both investors in the AI startup, added 2.6% and 4.2%, respectively, in premarket trading. Chipmakers also gained, with Nvidia up 1.6% after falling for five straight sessions through Wednesday, when an upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment.

Intel, Advanced ⁠Micro Devices, ​Micron and Marvell rose between 2.4% and 5%. Neoclouds ⁠CoreWeave and Nebius gained 6% and 7%, respectively, while data center-related companies IREN and Applied Digital climbed about 6% each.

Still, caution lingered beneath the enthusiasm, with some investors looking beyond Anthropic's market debut ⁠to its ability to generate durable revenue growth. "After a few quarters, as the company reports results, we will know ... because it's the only way to see the adoption of AI, and ​that's the key to everything," said Massimo Santicchia, head of US equities at Procyon.

At 8:19 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 300 points, or 0.6%, ⁠and S&P 500 E-minis were up 85.5 points, or 1.16%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 555.25 points, or 2.04%. The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, with hawkish minutes from ⁠the ​US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighing on sentiment.

Nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes from the central bank's October policy meeting, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and require tighter policy. Investors will now parse ⁠remarks from several Fed officials due later on Thursday.

Traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an ⁠8% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according to ⁠LSEG data. Among other movers, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 9.7% after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 4% to 6% in peers CrowdStrike , Cloudflare, Okta and Zscaler.

Walmart was down 1% even as the ‌retail giant slightly raised its ‌annual targets.