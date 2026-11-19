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Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER ​19 ENTEBBE, Uganda - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to visit Uganda for talks with President Yoweri Museveni (Final Day)

NEW DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi on a four day visit to India (Final Day) ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20)

MANILA/ SHENZHEN - Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung will visit ‌the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen (Final Day) SINGAPORE - Princess Aiko of Japan will make a five-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (To Nov. 21)

SHENZHEN, ‌China - Russian President Vladimir Putin pays working visit to China, attends APEC summit and holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders. (Final Day) SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (Final Day)

SHENZHEN - Chinese President Xi Jinping, host of the APEC summit, and other leaders, including US President Trump, pose for a group photo ahead of the meeting SHENZHEN - Xi meets Trump on the sidelines of APEC summit

SHENZHEN – Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Russian media at the conclusion of the APEC summit and following trilateral talks with Trump and Xi SHENZHEN - Xi, Trump and Putin attend a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit - 0630 ⁠GMT

SHENZHEN, China - U.S. ​President Donald Trump participates in an APEC Leaders' Plenary. Session ISLAMABAD - ASEAN Secretary-General ⁠Kao Kim Hourn pays working visit to Pakistan, meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials. (To Nov. 20)

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BERLIN - German President Steinmeier ⁠meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 0900 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 1300 GMT HANOI - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist ​Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (To Nov. 21)

BERLIN - NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23) BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit

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BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit

ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people ⁠dead, ​including nine gunmen

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SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election

SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions

LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting

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BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting GLOBAL - World AIDS Day

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BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance ⁠headquarters in Brussels - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election

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COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec 12)

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HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election

HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

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