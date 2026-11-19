DIARY-Political and General News Events from November 19
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THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 ENTEBBE, Uganda - Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to visit Uganda for talks with President Yoweri Museveni (Final Day)
NEW DELHI - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov arrives in New Delhi on a four day visit to India (Final Day) ANTALYA, Turkey - The COP31 climate summit, including sessions, negotiations, and high-level meetings, will take place at the Antalya EXPO Center in Antalya, Turkey. (To Nov. 20)
MANILA/ SHENZHEN - Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung will visit the Philippines and China from November 16 to 19 to attend the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Manila and APEC summit in Shenzhen (Final Day) SINGAPORE - Princess Aiko of Japan will make a five-day visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (To Nov. 21)
SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin pays working visit to China, attends APEC summit and holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders. (Final Day) SHENZHEN, China - China hosts the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen (Final Day)
SHENZHEN - Chinese President Xi Jinping, host of the APEC summit, and other leaders, including US President Trump, pose for a group photo ahead of the meeting SHENZHEN - Xi meets Trump on the sidelines of APEC summit
SHENZHEN – Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to Russian media at the conclusion of the APEC summit and following trilateral talks with Trump and Xi SHENZHEN - Xi, Trump and Putin attend a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit - 0630 GMT
SHENZHEN, China - U.S. President Donald Trump participates in an APEC Leaders' Plenary. Session ISLAMABAD - ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pays working visit to Pakistan, meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other senior officials. (To Nov. 20)
BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BERLIN - German President Steinmeier meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 0900 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in Berlin - 1300 GMT HANOI - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (To Nov. 21)
BERLIN - NATO Parliamentary Assembly holds its 72nd Annual Session (To Nov. 23) BRUSSELS - EU-UK summit
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BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25 BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit
ST. JOHN, Antigua and Barbuda - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women - - - - - - - - -
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 MUMBAI, India - 18th Anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 and lasted nearly three days, left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen
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SPAIN - Spanish Congress of Deputies Election SPAIN - Spanish Senate Election
SWITZERLAND – Referendum Election TEHRAN, Iran – 15th Anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions
LONDON - OPEC+ and OPEC are set to hold ministerial meetings on Sunday to decide on output policy - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting
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BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to hold a press conference ahead of foreign ministers meeting GLOBAL - World AIDS Day
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BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers meet in the Alliance headquarters in Brussels - - - - - - - - -
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 GAMBIA, THE - Gambian Presidency Election
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COPENHAGEN - Donald Trump's NATO ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and other officials will participate in the Copenhagen Security Summit - 0745 GMT - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11 OTTAWA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Canada (To Dec 12)
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HAITI - Haitian Senate Election HAITI – Haitian Chamber of Deputies Election
HAITI - Haitian Presidency Election - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
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