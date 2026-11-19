A wave of hacking and hoax attacks that has ‌targeted Italy in recent weeks aimed to destabilize the country, but posed no concrete threat to national security, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Thursday. A series of hoaxes and cyberattacks have recently hit schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic ‌systems and broadcasters across Europe, disrupting daily life.

"There is currently no emergency under way that poses a concrete ‌threat to national security," Piantedosi told parliament. Last week, schools across Italy were evacuated after thousands received emailed bomb threats.

In response, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government ruled that public buildings should not be evacuated unless there was concrete evidence of danger to prevent further false ⁠alarms causing panic. Piantedosi ​said the measure had ⁠proved effective.

"On November 16, nearly 7,500 schools received such emails, yet only one evacuation was carried out," he said. AIM TO DESTABILIZE ⁠ITALY

Piantedosi said the attacks appeared designed to undermine confidence in state institutions. "We are facing hostile operations designed to maximize media coverage ​and emotional impact by exploiting the ease of anonymous communications," he said.

Initial checks showed the emails, ⁠including recent false alarms involving airline flights, originated from compromised foreign accounts already under investigation by national authorities, he added. Some European officials suspect Russia ⁠may ​be behind a campaign targeting countries that have supported Ukraine following Moscow's invasion. Russia's embassy in Italy has offered assistance in identifying those responsible.

Piantedosi said it was "still premature" to attribute responsibility for the attacks, but added ⁠the only confirmed large-scale cyberattack so far had targeted supermarket refrigeration systems earlier this month. Following a meeting with Meloni ⁠on the issue last ⁠week, opposition parties criticized the government for what they described as inadequate investment in cybersecurity.

Piantedosi rejected that criticism, saying cybersecurity spending was expected to rise to €299 million ($328 million) ‌in 2027 from €203 million ‌this year. ($1 = 0.9121 euros)