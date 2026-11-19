Putin condemns Finland's ban on Russian athletes
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Finland's ban on Russian athletes, saying such a move undermined trust. Finland this month said it would not allow Russian athletes to compete - including as neutrals- ahead of a cross-country skiing World Cup opener in Ruka.
Russian citizens with Schengen visas will only be allowed into Finland to work in tasks that are deemed essential to the country's national interests, which excludes sport, Helsinki said.