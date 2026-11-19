Russian ​President ‌Vladimir Putin condemned ​Finland's ban on Russian ‌athletes, saying such a move undermined trust. Finland this month ‌said it would not ‌allow Russian athletes to compete - including as neutrals- ahead ⁠of ​a ⁠cross-country skiing World Cup opener in ⁠Ruka.

Russian citizens with Schengen ​visas will only be ⁠allowed into Finland to work ⁠in ​tasks that are deemed essential to ⁠the country's national interests, which ⁠excludes ⁠sport, Helsinki said.