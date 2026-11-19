Somalia ordered the United Arab Emirates ambassador on ​Thursday to leave the country within 72 hours ​and withdrew its own envoy from ‌Abu Dhabi, ​accusing the Emirates of unspecified violations of Somalia's sovereignty that amounted to an "open invasion".

"Measures will be taken against anyone who cooperates with UAE in the invasion against ‌Somalia," Information Minister Abdifatah Kasim Mohamud said in a broadcast on the state-run news agency. "All Somalis are urged to defend their country and unite against the open invasion of the UAE against the sovereignty, security, land and unity of Somalis."

The minister ‌did not elaborate on the actions the UAE had taken that had provoked Somalia's response. In a ‌speech on Tuesday, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had accused the UAE of giving economic and political support to some regional Somali governments to oppose the federal government. There was no immediate response from the UAE foreign ministry. The UAE, which has helped fund and train Somalia's military in ⁠the ​past and has backed ports ⁠and other commercial ventures there, has long denied meddling in the country's affairs.

In January, Somalia said it had ended all agreements with the United ⁠Arab Emirates, including port deals and defence and security cooperation, accusing the UAE of undermining its national sovereignty. Three self-governing Somali regions that ​have close relations with the United Arab Emirates dismissed that move at the time.

The UAE has long leveraged ⁠its wealth to expand its influence across the Horn of Africa, using a mix of economic, military and diplomatic clout to assert regional power. For ⁠decades ​Somalia's federal government has had only limited authority across the country, and has failed to defeat Islamist militants, despite years of international support, including African peacekeepers and US air strikes.

The UAE trained hundreds of Somali troops ⁠from 2014 to 2018, and still covers salaries and provides logistics for around 3,400 Somali military police and special forces ⁠troops in and around the ⁠capital, according to senior Somali sources. It has also forged bonds directly with regional governments, committing hundreds of millions of dollars to ports and military infrastructure on the coast along ‌global shipping ‌routes.