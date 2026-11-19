French Green party presidential candidate Marine Tondelier has opened the door to backing the candidacy of hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, adding to ‌a growing sense of momentum behind his campaign by giving it a boost of mainstream credibility. The decision by Tondelier, who currently polls around 2% to 4%, is unlikely to prove decisive for Melenchon, as not all of her supporters are expected to back him. But it could damage centre-left leader Raphael Glucksmann's efforts to galvanise ‌the left behind his candidacy.

Polls suggest Melenchon is likely to join far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in next April-May's election, teeing up a potential far-right versus hard-left ‌runoff in the euro zone's No. 2 economy. Le Pen is seen easily beating him in a runoff. "The momentum behind Jean-Luc Melenchon's campaign is undeniable," Tondelier told France 2 television late on Wednesday. "So let me be very clear: I am ready, and the Greens are ready, to work toward a coalition centred on Jean-Luc Melenchon's candidacy."

She said that if Melenchon's France Unbowed (LFI) party was open to building ⁠a coalition "in ​which everyone can find a place, then ⁠there is a possible path forward." Despite LFI being blamed by the government for stirring up some of France's most violent protests in years in October, Melenchon does not appear to have suffered in ⁠the polls. His support rose between 1 and 2 percentage points in Wednesday's Ifop survey, compared with a previous poll in October.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said this week that Melenchon could ​beat Le Pen in a runoff next year, in what was widely seen as a strategic plea to get squabbling centrists to coalesce around ⁠former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's struggling campaign. Darmanin supports Philippe. 'RED LINES' ON EUROPE AND UKRAINE

Glucksmann, an EU lawmaker who won a centre-left presidential primary last month and is seeking to position himself as the ⁠left's ​main alternative to Melenchon, slammed Tondelier's decision. He accused her of throwing in her lot with a figure who opposes the EU and Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, and poses a threat to democracy. "This is a choice that turns its back on an extremely deep historical tradition of environmentalists," he told broadcaster Franceinfo.

Foreign Minister ⁠Jean-Noel Barrot also criticized Tondelier, calling her move on X a "capitulation". A Tondelier aide said her comments were aimed at forming a coalition with LFI, but stressed ⁠she retained red lines on Europe and Ukraine. "The ⁠ball is now in their court to open negotiations," the aide said.

Manuel Bompard, LFI's national coordinator, cheered Tondelier's rapprochement on X. "Marine Tondelier is right to highlight the momentum of Jean-Luc Melenchon's campaign and to point out our many shared policy goals," ‌he wrote. "This is good ‌news that strengthens the possibility of a popular victory."