​Russia is ​prepared to ‌boost cooperation with ​China on the Northern Sea ‌Route (NSR), President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. The NSR, which links Russia's ‌western ports with Asian markets through ‌Arctic waters, has become more attractive this year as security risks ⁠and ​disruptions ⁠affected shipping through the Red Sea, the ⁠Strait of Hormuz and the ​Black Sea region.

Russia exported 21 ⁠million barrels of oil to Asia ⁠via ​the Northern Sea Route (NSR) during the July-November navigation season, up ⁠around 50% from last year, ⁠according ⁠to traders and shipping data.