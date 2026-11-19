The Netherlands' privacy watchdog AP on Thursday advised consumers not to purchase smart glasses, or AI-powered glasses with cameras, ‌saying they are unsafe for both users and bystanders, after studying six types available on the Dutch market. The AP has powers to fine companies for unlawful processing of personal data, but cannot independently impose a blanket ban on smart glasses, which would be up to product safety authorities. The advice ‌comes as the watchdog prepares to take on broader enforcement powers under the EU's AI Act, potentially giving it greater influence over ‌how AI-powered consumer products are regulated.

The agency said problems with the glasses extend beyond privacy concerns, such as being able to film people secretly and without consent, into worries about safety and software vulnerabilities. Brands of AI camera glasses advertised for sale in the Netherlands include market leader Meta, China's TCL/RayNeo and Rokid, and Taiwan's HTC. The findings ⁠included one ​pair of AI glasses telling ⁠a user that an ambulance was on its way to a simulated medical emergency even though none had been called, while another advised an adult on dating an underage ⁠person.

"A pair of glasses that films you without you noticing is already worrying," said the organisation's vice chair Monique Verdier in a statement. "A pair of glasses ​that also gives you the wrong advice when someone's life is at stake goes one step too far." BROADER BACKLASH

The AP also ⁠found security flaws in several pairs of glasses that could allow someone nearby to connect without the owner's permission, access recordings or even operate the camera. Though the agency ⁠did ​not name firms, Meta said it was considering a response. TCL/RayNeo, Rokid and HTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

Dutch consumer and rights groups sued Meta in October, alleging its glasses violate privacy laws, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for November ⁠26. Meta has previously said that every pair of its glasses with a camera has a bright light that blinks when a photo ⁠or video is taken, which cannot ⁠be turned off. Also in October, Dutch retail chain Hans Anders suspended sales of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium, in one of the first such moves by a retailer.

The growing outcry ‌in the Netherlands mirrors ‌a broader backlash against smart glasses equipped with cameras.