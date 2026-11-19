​US President Donald Trump announced more than $17 ​billion in commercial deals and strategic ‌investments for ​US companies in Southeast Asia, following a two-day working visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit, the White House said.

The ‌deals include Boeing and GE Aerospace finalising a $12 billion sale of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft to Philippine Airlines, the White House said in a statement late Wednesday. Washington and Manila will also pursue ‌more than $2 billion in US financing for Philippine defence purchases, with the United States providing $400 ‌million to support military operations in the South China Sea, it said.

Subic Grain will build a $40 million fuel depot at Subic Bay, while the Philippines will modernise Basco Airport to improve military access, disaster response and supply chains. Thailand ⁠plans ​to spend up to $123 ⁠million on US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), potentially the first such deal in mainland Southeast Asia, the statement ⁠said.

In Indonesia, Latitude Energy and sovereign wealth fund Danantara are negotiating a $2 billion coal project using US technology, ​it said. The Navajo Transitional Energy Company signed a three-year $100 million deal to supply ⁠coal to a unit of Malaysia's national power utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, the White House said.

The US also pledged ⁠support ​for artificial intelligence development programmes in Malaysia and Brunei. Brunei's Unified National Networks plans to award US firm Vertiv a data centre tender, with nearly $1 billion of spending sourced from US ⁠vendors.

A US consortium will help the Malaysian government develop its sovereign AI cloud, with Washington offering $50 ⁠million to support the ⁠initiative, Malaysia's communications regulator said in a separate statement. ($1 = 4.1130 ringgit)