US President Donald Trump wrapped up the signature day of his Asia trip on Thursday with separate meetings with his Russian and Chinese counterparts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, followed ​by an unprecedented trilateral gathering of the three leaders, who together oversee the world's largest nuclear arsenals. The high-profile encounters offered Trump a chance to showcase his personal diplomacy and project American ​influence abroad, even as questions remained about the substance of trade announcements and other promised breakthroughs. He now heads back to Washington to ‌confront a ​political landscape reshaped by sweeping Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

Here are some takeaways from Trump's final day in Asia: TRUMP MEASURES ASIA TRIP SUCCESS IN PAGEANTRY

Trump returns from his whirlwind Asia trip with a definition of diplomatic success that places as much emphasis on the spectacle surrounding him as on any agreements reached at the negotiating table. Asked during an interview on Fox News what he hoped to accomplish at a trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, Trump suggested he had already secured a victory simply in the way he was received in China.

He repeatedly pointed to Xi's unprecedented decision to greet him at ‌the airport, the elaborate military welcome, thousands of spectators and children lining his arrival route and even the seating chart at the banquet that put Trump at the head table as evidence of the strength of their relationship. "That's a big win for us. It's a big win for China too. We get along," Trump said, describing the reception as a display of respect he greatly appreciated.

There were also announcements of major trade agreements, but some were less than finalized, with important details still missing. Trump touted a deal with Thailand even as both sides said formal negotiations remained ongoing. His declaration of reaching a "very big" trade deal with the Philippines also outpaced the specifics publicly provided by Manila. The trip did produce substantive discussions, including with Xi on trade and critical minerals, as well as Trump's suggestion that the United States, Russia and China could pursue ‌nuclear arms reductions. But he offered few details on how such an ambitious initiative might work.

For Trump, however, the elaborate welcome, personal chemistry with fellow leaders and images of international deference appeared to carry their own value. The trip was a reminder that he often measures diplomatic victories not only by what governments agree to, but by the respect and spectacle he believes the presidency commands. TRUMP BRINGS ‌UKRAINE TO THE TABLE, XI HAS OTHER IDEAS

Trump arrived at his meeting with Xi ready to talk about ending the war in Ukraine. Beijing, it seemed, had other plans. Despite China's reluctance to put the conflict on the agenda for a gathering that would exclude Ukraine and European governments, Trump raised it almost immediately, declaring that he and Xi could work together to end the fighting.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. I'd like to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us very much," Trump said at the outset of their bilateral meeting, before pointing to Putin's expected arrival for a trilateral gathering later in the day. In Xi's opening remarks, there were no mentions of Ukraine.

The exchange highlighted a disconnect between Trump's ambitions for the summit and Beijing's priorities. Xi had little interest in being drawn into a Ukraine discussion that excluded the countries most directly affected. TRUMP CALLS XI AND PUTIN 'FRIENDS', UNSETTLING WESTERN ALLIES

Trump struck a warm tone towards Xi ⁠and Putin on Thursday, describing both ​leaders as friends despite deep US differences with Beijing and Moscow over trade, security and Russia's war in Ukraine. "You ⁠are my friend, and we have a very special relationship," Trump told Xi at the start of their meeting.

Earlier, he greeted Putin with a handshake, pointing towards the Russian leader and declaring: "He is my friend." The comments contrasted with Trump's repeated criticism of traditional Western allies over NATO spending, trade and their support for the US war with Iran. European governments have spent years seeking to isolate Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, making Trump's public embrace of the Russian leader particularly uncomfortable.

Polish Prime Minister ⁠Donald Tusk offered a pointed response: "Mr. Putin is not our friend and will never be." WHERE WAS ELON MUSK?

Elon Musk was among the most recognizable figures accompanying Trump on his Asia trip, but the world's richest man was hardly a fixture of the diplomatic spectacle. The Tesla and SpaceX chief, whose business interests in China and the host city made him a potentially important member of Trump's entourage, largely kept out of the spotlight during the president's high-profile engagements. Musk was ​spotted riding in a vehicle with members of the American delegation as they arrived in Shenzhen, but otherwise maintained a relatively subdued presence.

He did, however, make a virtual appearance at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, telling host Andrew Ross Sorkin that audiences would get the "digital me" because he was in China. And while Trump was busy celebrating his warm reception from Xi, ⁠Musk was offering a rather less triumphant assessment of his own recent political adventures.

Musk said he felt "pretty foolish" about spending so much money on the 2026 US midterm elections without seeing much return. He poured at least $446 million into Republican campaigns, making him the largest individual political donor in US history, but Democrats captured both chambers of Congress and won the Texas governor's race. "If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money," Musk said, acknowledging that American elections are not simply determined by money.

It was an unusual ⁠split-screen ​moment for a billionaire who has become one of Trump's most prominent political allies: physically alongside the president on a high-profile diplomatic mission, but remotely confronting the limits of his own political influence back home. APEC'S FAMILY PHOTO TRADITION GETS A SILK SCARF MAKEOVER

The annual APEC leaders' family photo has long come with a fashion twist: matching outfits reflecting the culture of the host country. The tradition dates to 1993, when President Bill Clinton gave fellow leaders leather bomber jackets at the first APEC summit in Seattle. The following year in Indonesia, leaders wore matching batik shirts, helping establish a quirky diplomatic ritual that continued through the years. This year's leaders put a more understated spin on the tradition, wearing silk scarves over their business suits rather than full sets of traditional clothing. The scarves came in alternating shades of red and blue. ⁠Trump wore a bright royal-blue scarf, while Xi wore a deep red, almost burgundy one. Both featured decorative motifs near the bottom.

The scarves were customized in Hangzhou, an eastern Chinese city, according to a statement from the local government. The result was a more subtle fashion statement than some of the elaborate outfits at past summits, but one that kept alive APEC's distinctive diplomatic ritual while ⁠offering a nod to China's silk-making heritage. KYLIN VILLA: SECLUDED RETREAT WITH A HISTORY OF DIPLOMACY

The secluded Kylin Villa compound ⁠in Shenzhen, where Trump, Xi and Putin held a trilateral meeting, has a long history of hosting politically sensitive diplomatic encounters. The sprawling, 38-hectare (94-acre) government-owned retreat is nestled among wooded hills beside Xili Lake in Shenzhen's Nanshan District. Opened in 1997 to accommodate senior Chinese officials and foreign dignitaries, the complex features standalone villas, banquet halls and landscaped gardens, offering a secure setting away from the bustling technology hub.

Its past visitors include North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, who visited in 2006 to study China's economic development, and Xi's father, Xi Zhongxun. Chinese officials also held closed-door talks there with envoys of the Dalai Lama ‌in 2008, underscoring the property's role in some of Beijing's more sensitive diplomatic ‌engagements. Thursday's trilateral gathering added another extraordinary chapter to the villa's history, bringing together the leaders of three of the world's major powers in a secluded setting where Beijing could tightly control security, access and media coverage.