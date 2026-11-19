Anthropic raised $81 billion in its blockbuster initial public offering, smashing records ​and eclipsing SpaceX's June listing to become the largest IPO ever.

The listing comes as ​IPO activity has cooled since the summer, with volatile market conditions ‌and ​rising borrowing costs making it harder for companies to secure attractive valuations. "What's interesting is that demand remains so strong despite broader concerns around AI valuations and spending. It suggests investors are still willing to pay a premium for companies they believe can become long-term leaders in AI," IPOX Vice ‌President Kat Liu said.

A GLANCE AT WORLD'S BIGGEST IPOs The biggest IPOs globally, ranked by deal size:

ANTHROPIC Anthropic secured a $1.5 trillion valuation after pricing its blockbuster IPO above the marketed range, underscoring strong investor appetite for the first frontier AI lab to hit Wall Street.

The company, set to debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday, is poised to become the AI industry's benchmark, with rival OpenAI reportedly eyeing a 2027 listing. Anthropic and ‌certain selling stockholders sold 980 million shares in an upsized IPO at $83 apiece. They had initially marketed 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each.

Investors had previously discussed a valuation of as much ‌as $2 trillion, but expectations came down due to broader AI worries and even $1.5 trillion was being seen as the high end of the range, Reuters previously reported. Anthropic also secured $26 billion from some of the world's biggest technology companies in a private placement, alongside the IPO, highlighting the increasingly intertwined financial ties underpinning the AI boom.

Alphabet's Google, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft and TSMC agreed to participate in the private placement at the IPO price. Anthropic, founded in 2021 by a team ⁠of researchers ​who left OpenAI after disagreements over governance and AI ⁠safety, raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion in late May.

OPENAI OpenAI, which operates AI chatbot ChatGPT, revealed in June that it had confidentially filed for a US IPO.

The company will not go public in 2026, CEO Sam Altman had said ⁠in September, citing safety concerns over artificial intelligence that render "unacceptable" even a 10% risk that AI could cause human extinction by decade's end. OpenAI President Greg Brockman earlier this month said the company now generates the majority of ​its revenue from enterprise sales and he believes it will be ready to go public in 2027.

The company has been racing to ramp up fundraising, Reuters has reported, in order ⁠to capitalize on its recent growth after delaying its IPO plans. OpenAI has closed on new funding of $11 billion, the initial part of a round that values the company at $1.25 trillion, Reuters reported earlier this month.

In May, OpenAI fended off an existential ⁠court ​challenge from Elon Musk, simplifying the path for it to proceed with a stock market listing. "We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it's a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best," ⁠OpenAI had said in June.

SPACEX Elon Musk's rocket and satellite maker SpaceX made a historic Nasdaq debut in June, raising a record $75 billion and eclipsing Saudi Aramco's 2019 listing to become the ⁠world's largest IPO at the time.

The offering broke with ⁠Wall Street convention by setting the price before the investor roadshow, which is typically used to gauge demand and establish a price range. Its proceeds were more than double those of Saudi Aramco's IPO. SpaceX shares ended their first trading day at $160.95, valuing the company at $2.1 trillion. The stock has ‌since lost momentum, closing at $143.50 on ‌November 18, but remained above its $135 IPO price.

(Compiled by Arasu Kannagi Basil and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing ​by Arun Koyyur, Maju Samuel and Shilpi Majumdar)