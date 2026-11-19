US ​President Donald Trump urged Republicans ‌in ​Congress on Thursday to pass a new farm bill before Democrats take ‌control of Congress in January.

"Our Great Farmers and Ranchers NEED and DESERVE certainty ahead of the 2027 planting season because ‌FOOD SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY! Congressional Republican Majorities, YOU ‌MUST PASS A NEW FARM BILL DURING THE REMAINING DAYS OF CONGRESS. FARMERS AND RANCHERS ARE NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DELAYS," Trump said in ⁠a ​Truth Social ⁠post from Air Force One as he returned from a trip to ⁠Asia that included a summit in China. The US House of ​Representatives passed its version of a five-year farm bill ⁠in April. The long-stalled, sweeping legislation, which funds agricultural and food aid ⁠programs, stills ​need to pass the Senate before it can advance to Trump's desk.

Historically bipartisan, the farm bill ⁠has faced hurdles since the prior bill expired in 2023, as ⁠Republicans and Democrats ⁠in both chambers battle over its provisions, which range from farm subsidies to food stamps.