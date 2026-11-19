Fresh violence broke out in Bangladesh on Thursday as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's supporters tried to bring businesses and public transport to a halt, with mixed success, and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman blamed India for the ‌unrest. Unrelated protests by garment workers demanding higher wages also continued in some districts, with hundreds of workers blocking a highway into the capital Dhaka, forcing factories to close.

The rising unrest in the Muslim-majority nation of 175 million people — the world's second-biggest garment exporter after China — threatens the fragile stability established since elections this year brought Rahman, a political opponent of Hasina's outlawed Awami League, to power. Tensions have risen since Hasina, who fled after ‌a student uprising against her rule in August 2024 and lives in exile in India, said she planned to return in December.

The Awami League called Thursday's nationwide lockdown at the end of ‌a week-long campaign of protests and rallies against the government's rejection of her request for a new passport that would allow her to return. The attempted shutdown was successful mostly in the southern districts where the League is strongest. Rahman's government has accused Awami League leaders outside Bangladesh of fanning the violence and vowed action. Awami League leaders, most of them in hiding, could not be reached for comment.

PM RAHMAN POINTS FINGER AT 'COUNTRY ACROSS BORDER' At a public event in the northern district of Lalmonirhat, Rahman said ⁠Awami League ​leaders "have not looked at the interests of Bangladesh and its ⁠people".

"At the same time, the country across the border, where they have fled to, is their master ... To satisfy those masters, they have again started conspiring against Bangladesh, and its people," he said, without naming India. The Indian foreign ministry did not ⁠immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Hasina was ousted, relations with India deteriorated sharply under the interim government of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka. Ties have improved slightly since Rahman took office in February, although tensions over Hasina's ​continued presence in India remain a major irritant.

Police said two members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party had been killed on Wednesday night, while the houses of two BNP lawmakers in ⁠Hasina's home district of Gopalganj were vandalised and set alight. Awami League supporters also attacked some markets and vandalised some shops in Gopalganj town, they said.

At least six buses and pickup vans were set on fire along with a section of railway line, and ⁠crude ​bomb blasts were reported across six districts overnight. A bus and a truck were set on fire on Thursday on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, police said, adding that the bus passengers had escaped unharmed. YUNUS' HOME SET ABLAZE

To deter violence, 97 platoons of the paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh have fanned out across seven districts, including Gopalganj and Faridpur, considered to have many Hasina supporters, a Guard spokesperson said. In Dhaka, ⁠police arrested 107 people suspected of links to the Awami League and its affiliated organisations in the space of 24 hours, including former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid, police said.

Yunus' ancestral home in ⁠the port city of Chattogram, about 300 km (185 miles) southeast ⁠of Dhaka, was set on fire late on Wednesday. It was likely that flammable substances had been thrown into an unused ground-floor room, police officer Mozammel Haque said. He said Yunus' paternal family members, who live on the upper floors, were safe.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Yunus Centre think tank, which ‌speaks on his behalf.