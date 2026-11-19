The British ‌government ​has issued an order to bypass encryption to access customer data held by Apple, a London tribunal confirmed on Thursday, rejecting an argument that revealing its existence could damage national security. The government had said that it could not comment on ‌the existence of the order, known as a technical capability notice, because it operated a policy of "neither confirm nor deny" on security matters.

However, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal said the amount of information already in the public domain meant that confirming it would do little, if any, damage. There was no immediate comment from the British government or Apple. Campaign group ‌Liberty, which challenged the government alongside Privacy International, called the ruling "a victory for transparency".

FIRST ORDER DROPPED AFTER US INTERVENTION In January last year, Britain issued an initial notice ‌for what is known as a back door to allow it access to encrypted cloud backups of data of US and British citizens.

That demand was dropped following months of negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration, but in July Britain issued a second notice that applied just to Apple's UK customers. Apple launched a renewed challenge against the government at the tribunal, a specialist court, but had been unable ⁠to give public ​details on why because of legal restrictions.

Civil ⁠rights groups and Apple had told the tribunal at a hearing in September the British government's "neither confirm nor deny" policy was an affront to open justice and prevented meaningful public discussion. The Investigatory Powers ⁠Tribunal said in its ruling that the government "has not established that it would be damaging to national security to reveal in these proceedings, as is the case, that (Britain's interior ministry) has given ​Apple a technical capability notice."

Thursday's ruling was merely to consider whether the notice could be publicly acknowledged and a trial to decide the substance of the ⁠case is not expected until next year. The tribunal said it had also handed down private judgments which could not be disclosed without "damaging the public interest".

UK SAID CONFIRMATION WAS RISKY The British government's lawyer had argued ⁠abandoning ​the "neither confirm nor deny" stance posed a national security risk and would "provide material assistance to hostile actors."

However, lawyers for Privacy International and Liberty said the refusal to confirm the order's existence had become "farcical" after US politicians and officials publicly referred to the original order and unnamed UK government sources confirmed it. The tribunal agreed, citing ⁠media reports in the Times and the Financial Times newspapers which it said appeared to have come from "private media briefings provided by government officials".

Akiko Hart, director of Liberty, ⁠said in a statement: "The public deserve to ⁠know when the government's actions undermine their privacy and safety, and we welcome the tribunal's decision, which will shine more light on these secretive powers." The tribunal said that "the extent to which, if at all, the details of the government's notice could be ‌disclosed without damaging national security or ‌the public interest" would be dealt with at a later date.