The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 in the week ended November 14, while the number continuing to receive benefits climbed by 70,000 to 1.763 million in the preceding week, the US Department of Labor said on Thursday. “In the week ending November 14, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level,” the department said in its weekly unemployment insurance claims report. It revised the previous week’s figure up to 202,000 from 200,000.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out weekly fluctuations, rose by 2,000 to 197,750 from a revised 195,750. Initial claims, which track new applications for unemployment benefits, were below the 222,000 recorded in the comparable week a year earlier. “The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 7 was 1,763,000, an increase of 70,000 from the previous week's revised level,” the department said. It revised the prior week’s figure down to 1.693 million from 1.697 million.

Continuing claims count people who remain on unemployment benefits after an initial week of aid. The figures are reported with a one-week lag relative to initial claims. Their four-week average rose by 10,250 to 1.717 million, while the weekly figure remained below the 1.949 million recorded a year earlier. Before seasonal adjustment, new claims under state programmes fell by 11,941, or 5.7 per cent, to 197,492 in the week ended November 14. The department said seasonal patterns had pointed to a decline of 12,534, or 6 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate, which measures the share of workers covered by unemployment insurance who are receiving benefits, held at 1.1 per cent in the week ended November 7, compared with 1.3 per cent a year earlier. (ANI)