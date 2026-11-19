Excluding Turkey from "Made in Europe" rules ​would harm rather than protect ​the European automotive industry, trade ‌minister Ömer ​Bolat said on Thursday, as Turkish companies battle for access to future EU incentives. The European Union ‌is developing a package of industrial measures designed to boost competitiveness and shield local industry from low-cost imports, including Chinese-made cars that are gaining in popularity as the ‌region shifts to EVs.

Turkey, the EU's third-largest vehicle export market and ‌an important production location for automakers such as Ford , risks being left out in the cold, with France and Germany pursuing a "Made in Europe" definition that includes the 27 EU member ⁠states and ​extends special status ⁠to Britain. "A scenario that leaves Turkey outside the Made in EU framework would mean fewer ⁠new investments in Turkey, a shrinking market for European suppliers and vehicle makers, and the ​gradual erosion of the integrated value chains developed over the past three ⁠decades," Bolat said at an industry event in Berlin.

He urged the EU to recognise Turkey's "unique position" ⁠as ​a trade partner, including its long-standing customs union with the bloc. Zeki Şafak Ozan, a board member for Turkey's OIB automotive exporters' association, said the goal ⁠was to conclude EU talks by the end of the year but this ⁠seemed unrealistic, pointing instead ⁠to early next year.

"We knock on almost every door that we can," Yakup Birinci, head of Turkish auto supplier ‌association TAYSAD, ‌told Reuters.