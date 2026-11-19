Russian President Vladimir Putin said ​on Thursday that Russia ‌had ​proposed that European envoys come to Moscow to clarify their position on Ukraine peace negotiations before the ‌format of further talks is decided.

Putin, speaking in China after a summit with the Chinese and US presidents, said the US was urging Russia "quite ‌insistently" to agree to European participation in talks that until now ‌have been conducted mainly between Moscow, Washington and Kyiv, with little progress. "We understand that discussing security issues, including security in Europe, without Europeans is pointless," Putin said.

"We are not ⁠opposed (to European ​participation), but ⁠we need to understand what Europe will bring to these talks. Through diplomatic channels, we have ⁠proposed that European representatives come to Moscow so that we can determine their position. ​After that, we will decide in what format to continue the ⁠dialogue with Ukraine." Russian, Ukrainian and US officials held talks in Abu Dhabi last week ⁠for ​the first time in nine months. Moscow and Kyiv agreed to a major prisoner exchange, but there was little else in the way ⁠of concrete breakthroughs.

European involvement would mark a new phase in efforts ⁠to end the nearly ⁠five-year-old conflict, which has defied attempts by US President Donald Trump to secure a peace agreement.