It's been an eventful week for Doctor Copper. Fund sellers have hammered the copper ​market on both sides of the Atlantic as the AI trade unwinds, the dollar rises and economic uncertainty builds.

London Metal ​Exchange (LME) three-month copper slumped 6% to a seven-month low of $12,379.50 per metric ton on Wednesday. Yet, just ‌48 ​hours earlier, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) contract was in the grip of an unprecedented squeeze as available stocks were insufficient to cover delivery commitments.

Financial futures have disconnected from fundamentals, but the fundamentals are also geographically fractured thanks to the US tariff trade. This is copper in the quantum age, a confusing cacophony of conflicting signals.

AI ROLLER-COASTER It's no coincidence that tin has been the other clear loser among the ‌LME base metals pack this week, with three-month metal tumbling to an eight-month low of $41,035 per ton.

Both copper and tin rode the AI investment wave to all-time highs earlier this year thanks to their usage in data centers as wiring and circuit-board solder, respectively. The AI bull narrative may be rooted in reality but it's been dosed with a good deal of hyperscaler hype.

Popular pushback on new AI data centers and the promise of more regulatory scrutiny by a Democratic-controlled Congress have punctured the bubble in both AI technology stocks and "internet" metals such as ‌copper, tin and silver. As AI expectations get scaled back, attention is turning to the impact of higher central bank rates on non-AI manufacturing activity and what is already soft copper demand.

Analysts at Citi estimate global copper usage grew by a highly modest 0.8% ‌year-on-year in August with weak domestic consumption in China acting as the main drag. SHANGHAI SQUEEZE

Lacklustre demand was no comfort for short-position holders on the ShFE November contract earlier this week. The November contract spiked by over 9% to 118,060 yuan per ton on Monday, the day of its expiry. The spread over the December contract exploded to over 10,000 yuan per ton at one stage.

There were simply not enough warranted stocks to cover short positions. Total ShFE deliverable inventory has collapsed from a March peak of 433,458 tons to 27,642 tons. The amount available for settlement of November contracts was just 2,270 tons. Low exchange stocks speak to genuine tightness in the Chinese market. ⁠Domestic premiums are ​elevated and the Yangshan premium , a closely monitored gauge of import demand assessed ⁠by Shanghai Metals Market, has jumped to a record $360 per ton over the LME price.

Tight raw materials markets have slowed domestic production of refined metal. China's copper output this year is expected to grow at the slowest pace in decades. Meanwhile, imports of refined copper fell by 12.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026.

China, ⁠the world's largest copper buyer, has found itself in unexpected competition for units with the United States thanks to a US delivery premium predicated on expectations of import tariffs. COMPETITION

The White House has maintained a studious silence on the subject but until very recently the US was the market of first resort for ​any available copper. The country's imports surged by 80% year-on-year to 1.64 million tons in 2025, according to the World Bureau of Metal Statistics, which collects official customs data. Imports rose by 10% to 1.31 million tons in the first eight ⁠months of 2026.

Shanghai short-position holders now find themselves where London shorts were in August, when the premium for cash metal over three-month delivery soared to $545 per ton. That was also due to low exchange stocks.

The amount of metal on LME warrant has increased from under 100,000 tons to 291,925 tons since August, largely reflecting deliveries at US ports as ⁠it ​became more profitable to warrant the metal on the LME than to customs-clear and deliver it to a CME warehouse. It's now China's turn to feel the squeeze caused by the gravitational pull exerted by the tariff trade.

The problem facing Shanghai shorts is that stocks are much lower and available LME units are still heavily concentrated in the US rather than at closer Asian locations. TARIFF TEST

The CME copper premium has contracted sharply in recent weeks. Indeed, on a spot basis, the CME is now trading at a discount to the ⁠LME. The implication is that the market is increasingly less sure that the US will impose tariffs in the wake of the Democratic sweep in the midterm elections.

The default position laid out in the Department of Commerce's 2025 report on US import dependency was ⁠for a 15% tariff to be introduced at the start of 2027, rising ⁠to 30% in 2028. The irony is that if copper starts leaving the US for China, it may make tariffs more likely as the White House looks to keep hold of its newly acquired stockpile.

($1 = 6.6702 Chinese yuan renminbi) (The opinions expressed here are those of Andy Home, a columnist for Reuters.)

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(Writing by Andy Home; Editing by Marguerita Choy)