Rugby-Scotland make 10 changes for Japan clash, McBeth in for injured Schoeman
Scotland have made 10 changes to the side to face Japan in their final Nations Championship pool clash on Saturday, including a first appearance in the competition for prop Nathan McBeth. • McBeth gets the nod with the experienced Pierre Schoeman ruled out through injury and will start alongside hooker Gregor Hiddleston, with Zander Fagerson keeping his place in the front row
• There are two new locks in Jonny Gray and Max Williamson, while Rory Darge captains the team in a back row that also includes Liam McConnell and Ollie Leatherbarrow • Tom Jordan starts at flyhalf with Jamie Dobie in the number nine jersey, while Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall are the centre pairing
• Kyle Rowe and record try-scorer Darcy Graham are the wings, with Ollie Smith at fullback • Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table and could leapfrog Ireland with a big win if the Irish lose to South Africa without earning a bonus point
Team: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Stafford McDowall, 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Kyle Rowe, 10-Tom Jordan, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 7-Rory Darge (captain), 6-Liam McConnell, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Nathan McBeth Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-George Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn