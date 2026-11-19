Governments, courts and companies are considering restrictions ​and reviewing existing rules on smart glasses amid ​worries that the technology, popularized by ‌Meta's Ray-Bans, could ​be used to photograph, film or audio-record confidential materials or people without their knowledge.

Here is a summary of what countries and regions are doing to protect people's ‌privacy, in alphabetical order. AUSTRALIA

The federal government said in September it was considering barring the use of camera-equipped smart glasses in government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns. Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher asked the country's Public Service Commission for advice ‌on whether their use should be prohibited and what exemptions might be required.

BRITAIN Courts in England and Wales have ‌prohibited the use of Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

British cinema operators are also introducing policies to prohibit or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, the UK Cinema Association said in August. EUROPEAN UNION

Smart glasses have attracted scrutiny from European privacy regulators and some ⁠lawmakers, and ​the European Data Protection Board ⁠has commissioned a report into their "social acceptability". Member of the European Parliament Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová also urged the European Commission, which has not proposed legislation specifically ⁠targeting smart glasses, to consider possible action.

NETHERLANDS The Netherlands' privacy watchdog AP has advised consumers to not buy smart glasses, saying they ​are unsafe for both users and bystanders, after studying six types available in the Dutch market.

The agency, which cannot ⁠independently impose a blanket ban on smart glasses, said concerns with such devices extend beyond privacy to include safety risks and software vulnerabilities. NORWAY

The government ⁠said ​it planned to propose a temporary ban on the use of AI glasses in places where the public regularly gather, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events. Norway's capital Oslo banned smart glasses in schools ⁠in August.

UNITED STATES New York's Unified Court System banned smart glasses from all its court facilities from July 20. The rule ⁠covers prescription and non-prescription eyewear ⁠or headwear containing cameras, microphones, computers or other technology capable of recording video or audio. Visitors carrying them must hand them over to court personnel for safekeeping before entering.