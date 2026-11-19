US President Donald Trump bought as much as $265,000 in Nvidia stock and sold as much as $15,000 worth of the stock in September, according to his latest financial ‌disclosure, amid questions about what Trump knew about former CEO Jensen Huang's reported ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

The new disclosure of the president's investment in one of the world's most valuable companies comes as his administration weighs policies that could shape Nvidia's future, including rules governing exports of its advanced chips. ‌Nvidia faces heightened scrutiny after news reports surfaced that Huang had a romantic relationship with a woman accused of spying for Beijing. The Nvidia trades ‌were among hundreds the president made in September, according to the disclosure signed by Trump on November 1 and made public by the US Office of Government Ethics on Thursday. Trump bought as much as $1.6 million worth of Nvidia shares and sold as much as $1 million of the stock in August, Reuters previously reported.

TRUMP'S PORTFOLIO MANAGED SEPARATELY: WHITE HOUSE The White ⁠House did ​not immediately respond to a request ⁠for comment. In October, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement that third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio and replicate "recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000."

"There ⁠are no conflicts of interest," he said at the time. Reuters has not independently confirmed that the woman is a spy.

Nvidia is the world's leading maker of ​advanced AI chips, which are widely used to develop cutting-edge AI systems and have become central to US efforts to maintain an ⁠edge over China in the technology. The US has for years sought to limit China’s access to Nvidia’s most advanced chips, driven by concerns that China could use them to build ⁠weapons ​or superior AI tools. Nvidia executives, including Huang, have argued for broader access to China. Chinese companies and researchers have also repeatedly found ways around the US export restrictions. The Trump administration said on Monday it would further limit China’s access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia ⁠by restricting shipments of advanced chips to Southeast Asian countries, which Chinese companies have used to access computing power to train AI models.

The New ⁠York Times reported that Trump had ⁠been briefed in 2025 on Huang's relationship with the woman and on intelligence that she was giving information to the Chinese government, and that he chose not to act on the information. Trump has said he "was ‌amazed" by the allegations ‌against Huang, who is among the president's closest allies in Silicon Valley. (Reporting ​by Courtney Rozen; Editing by Rod Nickel)