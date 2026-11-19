Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin ‌agreed on ​a symbolic "peace declaration" at an unprecedented three-way meeting on Thursday and reaffirmed that nuclear war should never be fought, but announced no arms-control commitments. A joint declaration released by the world's three biggest nuclear powers capped a three-day diplomatic swing by Trump through Asia that produced few tangible victories, despite his repeated boasts about making history and brokering peace.

Instead, the trip raised fresh questions among US allies about his increasingly close relationship with Putin, who continues to wage war with Ukraine. As expected, the declaration contained no commitments to reduce nuclear arsenals, but the powers "reaffirmed that a nuclear war ‌cannot be won and must never be fought" and added that they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons," without giving a time frame.

China has long resisted US efforts to draw it into formal nuclear discussions, arguing that its arsenal is far smaller than those of the other two powers. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the US-based Arms Control Association, said the reaffirmation that a nuclear war cannot be won was positive, but added, "We need much more than rhetoric. We need action on disarmament diplomacy."

The leaders also pledged to advance reforms of the United Nations, to increase supplies of fuel products for all countries and to uphold the immunity enjoyed by state officials in international courts. The declaration made no mention of Russia's war in Ukraine, or the conflict ‌with Iran, and in a news conference after the summit, Putin conceded it did not set ambitious goals and added that nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions.

The reference to immunity of state officials came more than three years after the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued arrest warrants for Putin and other Russian officials over alleged war crimes ‌during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations. "The pushback against international norms and courts is the most interesting aspect," said Jonathan Eyal, international director at the Royal United Services Institute think-tank in London.

"The big powers dictate, the small powers suffer." Eyal said Putin had been a winner from the summit and "gained credibility and escape from pariah status", while Trump "gained a photo opportunity he didn't need."

Trump left Shenzhen without making any comment after the meeting. The leaders met in a villa in wooded hills beside a lake in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and described their meeting as historic.

"We are really making history," Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of the meeting before journalists were sent away. "No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement." Xi in his turn said: "History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil."

DIFFERENCES OVER UKRAINE, IRAN ⁠AND TRADE Putin, fresh from ​a setback in Ukraine after the crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, said the ⁠three had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine".

The meeting was a diplomatic coup for Putin, with Russia’s economy barely a 10th the size of China's and most of its businesses barred from trading with the West by sanctions. It ended a few hours before Ukrainian officials and the leaders of its main European allies were due to meet Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister ⁠Andriy Sybiha posted on X that Shenzhen had not proven to be a latter-day "Yalta of Putin's dreams," referring to the 1945 meeting which tried to set out the future of postwar Europe. "Meanwhile, Russia has practically lost its bridge to the real Yalta in occupied Ukrainian Crimea," he said. "Time for him to wake up, get real, and end the war he can never win."

While the three big powers have deep differences over Ukraine, ​Iran, nuclear weapons and trade, their summit on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded. The underlying diplomatic tensions could resurface in a few weeks when Trump hosts the Group of 20 summit at his golf resort in Florida, where he is expected to meet Xi again and ⁠could potentially cross paths with Putin.

Putin, whose presence would likely anger the United States' European allies, told his news conference he would consider attending, having discussed it with Trump, but would need to take the situation in Russia into account. The Kylin Villa where they met has a long history of sensitive diplomatic encounters. Its past visitors include former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, Xi's father Xi Zhongxun, and envoys of the Dalai Lama.

Before the trilateral, Trump met Xi and Putin separately, referring to ⁠both as ​friends. FANFARE AND PAGEANTRY

Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival for the summit, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony. Japan's relations with China have soured since Takaichi's remarks in 2025, when she said Japan could deploy its military if a Chinese move on Taiwan also threatened its territory.

Takaichi, who cut an isolated figure throughout the summit, said Tokyo's position on Taiwan had not changed since 1972. On Taiwan, Xi told Trump the US must "do the right thing" to avoid major setbacks in their relationship.

Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating his counterpart's gesture at ⁠Joint Base Andrews in September, when they last met. The leaders also briefly hugged. "This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he's never gone to the airport to meet somebody," Trump said, calling that a "win" for both China and the US.

"And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, ⁠the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing." TOUGH NUCLEAR ARMS DISCUSSION

Trump had insisted nuclear arms control be a ⁠central topic of the summit, despite China's objections in the past. “It’s not an easy thing to do – give them up,” Trump told Xi and Putin at the start of their meeting.

Trump and Xi met after an extension of their trade truce this month, but also amid growing tension over reports of Nvidia chips being diverted to China through Southeast Asia, raising questions about the effectiveness of US export curbs and the future of Chinese access to advanced technology.