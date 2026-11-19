JPMorgan Chase, ​the largest US lender, said ‌on Thursday ​that third parties who provide services to the firm were the target of a cyberattack. "Based on ‌our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses," a JPMorgan spokesperson ‌said, adding that the company would be contacting the affected customers directly.

"There is ‌no connection to service disruption of some customers experienced earlier this week," the spokesperson added. Earlier this week, the bank experienced problems processing transactions due to a software bug which also affected ⁠other banks ​and caused some ⁠disruptions.

These incidents at JPMorgan followed several other recent problems including a nationwide FAA ground stop that ⁠disrupted travel last week and Microsoft's global email outage, while last month crypto exchange Binance ​experienced a massive hack. After the outage, lenders received inquiries from the Office ⁠of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to a an industry executive, who added that ⁠the ​US banking regulator was trying to assess the impact and wanted to know about communication to customers.

The Treasury and the OCC were calling banks ⁠minutes after the incident was reported to check that the issue was contained and it ⁠was not a ⁠cyber-related incident, a second person said adding that the OCC routinely checks after any such incidents.