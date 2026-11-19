The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped on Thursday ‌afterAnthropic ​priced its IPO above the marketed range, fueling expectations for a strong market debut and lifting sentiment toward AI-linked stocks after a brutal rout. Anthropic priced its upsized offering at $83 per share, above its $70 to $78 range, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record and ‌valuing the AI lab at about $1.5 trillion. It will begin trading on the Nasdaq later in the day.

The listing follows weeks of selling in chipmakers and cloud companies, as investors fretted over stretched valuations, hefty spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's abrupt exit. "We can't underestimate the importance of this IPO. It sort of serves as a valuation ‌for the wider AI ecosystem," said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at StoneX.

Hyperscalers Amazon and Alphabet, both investors in the AI lab, added 1.9% and 3.9%, respectively. Chipmakers also ‌gained, with Nvidia climbing 3.4% after falling for five straight sessions through Wednesday, when an upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment.

Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron and Broadcom rose between 3% and 7%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 4%.

Neoclouds CoreWeave and Nebius gained 7.4% and 3.8%, respectively. The broader technology sector in the benchmark S&P 500 rose 3%, while communication services jumped 2%.

Still, caution lingered beneath the enthusiasm, with some investors looking beyond Anthropic's market debut ⁠to its ​ability to generate durable revenue growth. "After a few quarters, ⁠as the company reports results, we will know ... because it's the only way to see the adoption of AI, and that's the key to everything," said Massimo Santicchia, head of US equities at Procyon.

The Dow was ⁠last flat, with healthcare stocks extending this week's losses. At 9:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.63 points, or 0.05%, to 50,221.80, the S&P 500 gained 55.37 points, or 0.76%, to 7,379.00 ​and the Nasdaq Composite gained 356.37 points, or 1.46%, to 24,786.25.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last ⁠week, consistent with a stable labor market. On Wednesday, hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighed on sentiment.

Nearly all Fed officials saw a need for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according ⁠to ​the minutes from the central bank's October policy meeting, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and require tighter policy. Investors will now parse remarks from several Fed officials due later on Thursday.

Traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about an 8% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according to ⁠LSEG data. Among other movers, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 6.8% after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 6% to 9% in peers CrowdStrike , ⁠Cloudflare, Okta and Zscaler.

Walmart was down 2.2% ⁠after the retail giant forecast annual sales below estimates. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 3 new lows while the Nasdaq ‌Composite recorded 18 new highs ‌and 148 new lows.