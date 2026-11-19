Ukraine's European ‌allies ​met in Berlin on Thursday for a show of support hours after Kyiv's main enemy, Vladimir Putin, was embraced by US President Donald Trump as a "friend" at an unprecedented three-way summitwith China's leader Xi Jinping. Thursday's meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", bringing together the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Poland and Italy and also NATO head Mark Rutte, comes ‌as Europe has pushed to be included in US-backed talks to end the war.

US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were also in Berlin for the meeting. Putin had earlier enjoyed a diplomatic coup at the Shenzhen summit, underscoring concerns in Europe that decisions affecting the war in Ukraine and the future of the continent could be taken without European input.

"Mr. Putin is not our friend and will never be," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a rejoinder to Trump. "I find ‌it very incomprehensible that a US president wants to sit down with President Putin," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.

"I think Putin will be even more emboldened after today's meeting. He looks happy. Unfortunately, that is ‌not a good sign for world peace. That is not a good sign for Ukraine ... And therefore I think that what will come out of this is that he will hit us Europeans even harder, unfortunately." The meeting in Shenzhen had drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

"My expectations of concrete results are low, although there is naturally a concern that this could become a new 'Yalta', with the world divided into spheres of influence," Swedish Prime Minister ⁠Ulf Kristersson said ​about the Shenzhen meeting. "On the contrary, we want to uphold ⁠a rules-based international order in which every nation is free to choose its own future." TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, EUROPE MOVING APART

The United States and Europe, close allies for decades after the end of World War Two, have increasingly moved apart as Trump's administration has scaled back support for Ukraine ⁠and insisted its NATO partners pay more for their own defence. On Tuesday, the differences were exposed when Germany and Britain rejected US criticism of Ukraine's campaign of deep strikes on Russian oil infrastructure and commercial warehouses.

But Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tensions within NATO ​and keep Trump onside, played down concerns over the China summit, calling it "normal" for leaders of major nuclear powers to meet. "President Trump has been constantly working Herculean efforts to get peace done in Ukraine, and I ⁠can only commend him for that," Rutte said.

European countries, which provide the bulk of aid to Ukraine, have largely been sidelined from the US-led talks with Moscow. They sent representatives to talks in Abu Dhabi last week but Kremlin officials said they had not agreed to European officials joining future talks. Putin, ⁠fresh ​from a setback in his war against Ukraine after the crippling of a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, said Russia, China and the US had "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine".

He also said Russia had proposed that European envoys come to Moscow to clarify their position on peace negotiations before the format of further talks is decided. Thursday's meeting in Berlin follows a series of moves by Ukraine's European allies to ⁠beef up support amid an intensified campaign of Russian attacks on power and other infrastructure in Ukrainian cities as winter looms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the meeting would provide an opportunity to discuss the negotiations with Witkoff and Kushner ⁠and to hear details of the talks that Trump has held ⁠in China. "Ukraine clearly states its desire for peace, and we always work constructively," Zelenskiy said.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed a new €45 billion ($49.5 billion) loan to Ukraine to help fill a funding gap of €70 billion for next year. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, a coalition of countries coordinating military help, also agreed this week to supply more arms to ‌Kyiv to enable it to keep fighting ‌over the winter.