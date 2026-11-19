Four British ​men were convicted on Thursday ​of raping ‌or sexually ​abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a ‌case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight ‌against sexual violence. Joanne Young, like Pelicot, decided to ‌waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her ⁠online ​to strangers over ⁠more than a decade.

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local ⁠councillor, in January pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges ​against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and ⁠charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds ⁠of ​times. Four other men who were accused of raping or sexually assaulting Joanne Young between 2016 ⁠and 2023 stood trial at Winchester Crown Court for offences ⁠allegedly committed ⁠with Philip Young and all of them were found guilty on Thursday.