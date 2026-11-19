Palestinians started returning to ‌their ​battered Gaza camp on Thursday after Israel’s military said it had concluded a tank raid to dismantle a suspected Hamas tunnel, its biggest ground incursion across the ceasefire line since last year's truce. Posting a message to the people of Gaza on Facebook, the military said its forces ended an "activity against Hamas infrastructure" in ‌the area, and that the main north-south Salahudeen road had been reopened for traffic.

Palestinian families had fled a day earlier as tanks rolled down the road, the first time since the October 2025 ceasefire that Israeli troops publicly announced a raid deep beyond the boundary line between Israeli and Hamas control. On Thursday, some returned to check their properties in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the focus of the Israeli raid.

'WE ARE TIRED' "The entire ‌area has been destroyed, and we honestly do not know what to do,” Abd Aliwa, 44, told Reuters as he sat beside a pile of rubble.

"We are tired from all this suffering. We need ‌someone to find a solution for us ... Those who live in tents, they drown. Those who are on the streets, they get wounded. Those who are here, they get wounded." Others stayed away, saying the road was still dangerous and that there was sporadic gunfire.

Reuters video showed tank tracks across areas of rubble and open ground, as well as wrecked roads and buildings, though there was no independent confirmation of when that damage took place. On Wednesday, Israel’s military said troops and intelligence personnel had begun “a targeted operational activity” to dismantle what it ⁠described as ​a tunnel west of the yellow ceasefire line that posed ⁠a threat to its troops. The military said civilians had been warned to avoid the area.

Fearing a renewed military assault, Palestinian families, most of whom have been displaced multiple times since the start of the war in 2023, piled their belongings on top ⁠of bicycles, wheelchairs, motorcycles and vehicles as they fled. The Hamas-run Gaza government media office put the number of those who quit the area on Wednesday at around 6,000. 'NO TRUCE HAS COME'

Mona Shehadeh was among the many who stayed away on Thursday. ​She said her family fled as the Israeli forces moved in, and moved to a tent originally used as a makeshift school. "We own nothing. Just when we start to establish ⁠ourselves, bring in things, stay and settle down, then (another) displacement happens, we leave everything behind," the 37-year-old said.

"The war has neither finished nor ended, and no truce has come ... It is all lies," she told Reuters. They had already been displaced about 20 times during the war, she ⁠added. Later ​on Thursday, health officials in the enclave said two Palestinians were killed by Israeli tank shelling in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on that report.

Israel, which says Hamas has recently been regrouping and rearming, has stepped up attacks against the Islamist group. Hamas has accused Israel of attempting to derail the October 2025 US-brokered ceasefire agreement. The US-backed body overseeing the truce accused ⁠both Israel and Hamas militants of failing to meet their commitments to end hostilities.

Nearly all of Gaza's more than 2 million residents are now confined to around a third of the coastal territory, mainly in makeshift ⁠tents or damaged buildings under Hamas control. Israeli forces have ⁠largely razed and depopulated the two-thirds of Gaza that they still occupy. More than 74,000 people in Gaza have been killed in the military campaign that Israel launched there after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in an attack on October 7, 2023.

Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been ‌killed in Israeli strikes since the ‌ceasefire went into effect, while the Israeli military says 5 Israeli soldiers have been killed.