​The Dutch ​embassy ‌in Kyiv ​suffered minor damage after ‌a projectile landed near the building, said Dutch foreign minister ‌Tom Berendsen. • "This afternoon, ‌a projectile struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv. ⁠Fortunately, ​our ⁠colleagues are unharmed, though there ⁠is some minor damage ​to the building," Berendsen said ⁠in a post on ⁠X.

• "We ​are investigating exactly what happened. Our ⁠priority now is the well-being ⁠of ⁠our staff," he added.