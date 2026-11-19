Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffers minor damage from projectile, Dutch minister says
The Dutch embassy in Kyiv suffered minor damage after a projectile landed near the building, said Dutch foreign minister Tom Berendsen. • "This afternoon, a projectile struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv. Fortunately, our colleagues are unharmed, though there is some minor damage to the building," Berendsen said in a post on X.
• "We are investigating exactly what happened. Our priority now is the well-being of our staff," he added.