​Climate negotiators stripped out any reference to ending the use of fossil fuels in a slimmed-down draft deal text published on Thursday, as the COP31 meeting in Antalya, Turkey, approaches its Friday deadline. The talks are taking place at a time when war and rising living costs are competing for the attention of policymakers and the public ‌against the worsening effects of climate change, including heatwaves, floods and droughts.

The revised deal, which is not expected to be the final version, dropped or weakened language on several of the conference's central issues, including fossil fuels, electrification and adaptation finance, compared to a first draft published on Monday. Monday's two references to fossil fuels, including language on limiting their use, were removed, as was mention of a $120 billion target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

"This ‌new text has gone backwards from the one released earlier in the week," said Mohamed Adow, director of climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa. "If this version of the text remains, it will be ‌a ghost COP. The summit will have nothing to show for what happened here." Turkey and Australia, which are sharing leadership of the conference, defended this decision and said this year's meeting was more about delivering on past promises than reiterating them.

"I do not think we are taking a step back. I think the determined steps we have taken need to be supported. It is clear we cannot get anywhere by repeating the same discussions," said COP31 President Murat Kurum. Nations had agreed at COP28 in 2023 to transition away from fossil fuels, ⁠but subsequent COP ​meetings have failed to make that target more specific or ⁠ambitious.

Australia, which is leading negotiations under a split presidency arrangement with Turkey, said Monday's opening draft had always been deliberately broad, with negotiators expected to narrow the options as the talks progressed. "What we're doing is finding the most ambitious outcome that consensus will allow," ⁠Australia's COP31 negotiating president Chris Bowen told the press conference.

The draft would also mark the first time a COP cover decision has explicitly acknowledged that global warming is projected to exceed the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold. It said nations acknowledged "that the global ​transition towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development is irreversible."

It also encouraged efforts to scale up the deployment of technologies that can suck carbon out of the atmosphere, something scientists say would be ⁠needed to bring temperatures back down. ALL-NIGHTER IN STORE AS DEADLINE LOOMS

While the conference is scheduled to end on Friday, in recent years efforts to secure consensus among the nearly 200 countries participating have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 hours. The need to limit rising ⁠global ​temperatures is widely accepted by participants, but they don't all agree on the best way to do so, who should pay for it, and how quickly the world needs to act.

Bowen said he would be consulting with nations through the night in search of a deal. Thursday's draft deal also called for "global cooperation" to boost electricity’s share of world energy consumption to 35% by 2035, up from around 23% now — something proponents say would slash ⁠greenhouse gas emissions by reducing fossil fuel use.

The previous draft had more firmly set that as a target but came up against resistance from developing nations that argued it would require significant funding. The so-called 35-by-35 goal ⁠had been put forward by COP host Turkey, but so ⁠far only about 75 nations have backed it.

Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace's COP31 delegation, said the mention of carbon removal technologies opened the door for the fossil fuel industry to keep ramping up production. "Anything that provides a way for the fossil fuel industry to keep polluting the climate would be a profound backwards ‌step at a time when climate impacts ‌are rapidly worsening," he said.