Volkswagen laid out its demands on Thursday for upcoming wage talks, including a two-year pay freeze, setting ‌up a clash with unions that could trigger strikes around the turn of the year. As part of a broader effort to cut costs, the German automaker also wants to scrap a bonus paid either in cash or as additional leave and ‌reopen negotiations on the IG Metall union's hard-fought 35-hour work week, seeking the flexibility to require longer hours with no ‌extra pay.

The union vowed to fight the proposals. "The VW Executive Board is stabbing its employees in the back," its chief negotiator Thorsten Groeger said. "This will be a tough, bitter, and exhausting conflict that will leave a deep mark on the company."

Relations between management and the union, which has significant ⁠influence ​under Volkswagen's corporate structure, have been ⁠strained by CEO Oliver Blume's expanded restructuring drive, which includes plans to cut 100,000 jobs. Workers have threatened to strike from January after Volkswagen terminated almost ⁠all of its wage agreements with the union.

Wage talks covering about 120,000 Volkswagen workers begin on Tuesday in the northwestern town of ​Emden, home to one of four plants the company could close from the early 2030s as part of the ⁠restructuring. Germany's auto industry is facing a broader wave of labour unrest. IG Metall is also planning 24-hour walkouts at Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen subsidiary Audi and other companies ⁠involved ​in parallel wage negotiations across the automotive and steel sectors.

German carmakers are under pressure from low-cost Chinese rivals such as BYD, which have rapidly built a European market share of more than 10%. Steep tariffs and diverging regional markets are ⁠also challenging the export model that helped underpin the success of German manufacturers such as Volkswagen for decades.

The 35-hour work ⁠week has emerged as a ⁠key battleground in the labour disputes. Mercedes-Benz has also asked German workers to accept longer hours on the same pay, arguing its domestic plants have become too expensive to operate. The ‌company is also considering ‌factory closures.