The ​number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last ‌week, ​suggesting that labor market conditions remained stable, though some laid-off workers are struggling to find new opportunities. Labor market resilience gives the Federal Reserve greater scope to focus on stamping out inflation, which is being fueled by the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

"It's a 'medium-hire, low-fire' job market right ‌now," said Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. "It's still tough for young Americans trying to get onto the career ladder, but it's easier than it was a year ago." Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 203,000 for the week ended November 14, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 197,000 claims for the latest week. Claims ‌had hovered at or below 200,000 since mid-September.

Four states, including Texas and California, reported declines in unadjusted applications of more than 1,000 last week. But filings in Michigan surged by 6,095. ‌The four-week moving average of claims, which irons out week-to-week volatility, increased 2,000 to 197,750. Economists said strong growth in profits amid robust domestic demand, and a smaller workforce against the backdrop of retirements and an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration, were shielding workers from layoffs.

The unemployment rate dropped from 4.5% in November 2025 to 4.1% in October this year, raising the possibility that the labor market could be tightening, though moderate wage growth suggests otherwise. Minutes of the US central bank's ⁠October 27-28 ​policy meeting published on Wednesday showed officials saw a ⁠growing risk last month that they might need to intensify their efforts to control inflation. The minutes also noted that "many pointed to signs of modest tightening in the labor market," adding that policymakers "generally expected labor market conditions to remain stable in ⁠the near term and viewed upside and downside risks to the labor market as broadly balanced."

MORE AGGRESSIVE RESPONSE Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday the central bank needs to get more aggressive in its response ​to inflation that he fears is changing public psychology about prices, and either approve a half-percentage-point interest rate hike at its December 8-9 meeting or communicate a faster pace of hikes ⁠in 2027.

The central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.75%-4.00% range at a meeting last month. Financial markets have priced in a 25-basis-point increase at the Fed's meeting next month and anticipate another increase in borrowing costs in ⁠January, ​CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. The claims report covered the period during which the government surveyed businesses for the nonfarm payrolls component of November's employment report.

The four-week average of claims was little changed between the October and November survey periods. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 165,000 jobs in October. Despite the increase in payrolls, employers remain reluctant to boost head counts, with economists saying some businesses were probably ⁠uncertain about their staffing needs as they incorporate AI into their operations. Economists also view the drawn-out Middle East conflict as hampering hiring.

The claims report showed the number of people receiving unemployment ⁠benefits after an initial week of aid, ⁠a proxy for hiring, increased by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.763 million during the week ended November 7. The jump pushed so-called continuing claims to their highest level since the end of August and suggested that some people who have lost their jobs are experiencing long bouts of unemployment. The ‌median duration of unemployment surged ‌to 11.9 weeks in October, the longest since November 2021, from 11.5 weeks in September.