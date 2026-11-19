A federal ​appeals court has decided to keep in place for now ‌the ​decision by President Donald Trump's administration to strip hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants in the United States of humanitarian deportation protections until after it issues a ruling in a legal challenge. The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals acted on ‌Wednesday hours after the Justice Department asked the US Supreme Court to again put on hold a federal judge's ruling blocking the administration's policy, while the legal challenge proceeds. The judge found that administration officials lacked the authority to end the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, granted to the migrants under former President Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court previously paused ‌the judge's ruling in October 2025. But that pause expired this month and the ruling blocking the policy had been due to take effect on Friday. The ‌Justice Department had said that reviving TPS would scuttle the deportation of hundreds of people with final orders of removal and require the government to immediately release around 1,800 Venezuelans who are currently detained.

The plaintiffs who challenged the administration's actions, including TPS holders and an advocacy group, said that since the previous Supreme Court intervention in the case, Venezuelan TPS holders have been detained, separated from children who are American ⁠citizens, deported to ​Venezuela, and even sent to so-called "third countries" ⁠where they have no ties. The Supreme Court in June backed the administration's separate actions ending TPS for hundreds of thousands of Haitians and Syrians, giving a boost to the Republican president's hardline approach toward immigration.

TPS ⁠is a designation that lets migrants from countries stricken by war, natural disaster or other catastrophes live and work in the United States while it is unsafe for them to return to ​their home countries. The US State Department currently warns people to reconsider travel to Venezuela due to the risk of crime, kidnapping and poor health infrastructure, ⁠among other issues.

The US government under Biden, a Democrat, designated Venezuela for TPS in 2021 and 2023. Just days before Trump returned to office, Biden's administration announced an extension of the 2023 designation to October ⁠2026. ​The Biden administration had cited political repression, economic collapse and health crises among the justifications for the action. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a Trump appointee, rescinded the extension and moved to end the TPS designations. The Trump administration has said such protections were always meant to be temporary.

San Francisco-based US District Judge Edward Chen ruled ⁠last year that Noem violated a federal law that governs the actions of federal agencies. That was later upheld by the 9th Circuit. The Supreme Court has since ⁠ordered the 9th Circuit to reconsider Chen's decision ⁠by applying its ruling against Haitian and Syrian TPS holders. That reconsideration is underway.

With Chen's ruling that would revive TPS protections for Venezuelans due to take effect on Friday, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to intervene. The 9th Circuit, however, acted ‌hours later to suspend ‌Chen's ruling until seven days after it rules again in the case.