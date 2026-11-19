Authorities were searching for survivors on Thursday after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized off Senegal's coast early the day before, local officials said, amid a surge in attempted crossings from ‌West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands. Senegal's navy rescued more than 1,400 people trying to reach Europe aboard pirogues — traditional wooden fishing vessels — over a 48-hour period this week, it said in a post on X.

The latest shipwreck occurred near Yenne, a coastal town south of Dakar, around 2 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday morning, a local official told Reuters, adding that at ‌least 50 people were aboard. "It was at the time of transferring the migrants from the small fishing boats coming from the beach to the larger pirogue," the ‌official said. "They hit a rock."

Boubacar Séye, president of the nonprofit Horizons Sans Frontières, told Reuters on Thursday that four bodies had been recovered. Migrant crossings from West Africa to Europe have surged this month, according to the UN refugee agency, with more than 8,000 people arriving in the Canary Islands during the first 12 days of November.

SURGE IN CROSSINGS, SPAIN'S WARNING Spain has deployed a helicopter to patrol the coast ⁠in cooperation with the ​Senegalese navy, which has led to ⁠an increase in interceptions, according to the official in Yenne, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official said this cooperation could lead to the number of departures dropping. Spain's embassy in Dakar declined to comment ⁠and referred Reuters to a pinned post on its X account warning Senegalese that they will not be allowed to stay or circulate in Europe if they reach Spanish shores illegally.

"Don't believe ​false promises. Don't risk your life," the post says. Almost 1,500 migrants reached Spain's Canary Islands on Saturday, the highest number recorded in a single day ⁠since 2020.

ACTIVISTS URGE FOCUS ON ROOT CAUSES The perilous journeys aboard wooden fishing vessels often turn deadly. Earlier this month, a sinking north of Dakar near the town of Kebemer killed more than 40 people.

Following that incident, ⁠President ​Bassirou Diomaye Faye said on X that his government would "fight against those who organize these crossings" and try to "provide our youth with reasons to have hope here at home". At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Faye requested a detailed report on the challenges to curbing irregular migration and stressed the need to improve youth employment prospects, according ⁠to a government statement.

Séye, of the Senegalese nonprofit Horizons Sans Frontières, called on authorities to address the causes of migration instead of relying on tougher policing. "We need to ⁠wake up to the gravity of ⁠the situation. The strategy deployed until now is not working," he told Reuters on Thursday. "We need to fix the root causes of this problem."

Nearly 600 people have died trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands from West Africa so far this year, the ‌UN refugee agency said this ‌week.