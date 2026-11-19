US ‌congressional Democrats ​probing law firms that made deals with President Donald Trump's administration said on Thursday that Kirkland & Ellis has provided at least $11.8 million in free legal services to federal agencies, calling it evidence of a "corrupt bargain" with the White House.

Democrats ‌in the House and Senate are ramping up scrutiny of nine major law firms' agreements with Trump last year to provide nearly $1 billion in free legal services in order to avoid executive orders targeting firms over their legal work, diversity policies and political affiliations. Trump issued the executive orders early in his second term, part of a broader ‌campaign of retribution against his perceived political enemies.

Kirkland performed about $4 million in pro bono work for the US Commerce Department and $2.2 million for the US ‌Defense Department, US Representative Jamie Raskin and US Senators Richard Blumenthal and Adam Schiff said in a statement. The firm also provided free legal services to the US Postal Service and US International Development Finance Corporation, they said.

"The Trump Administration also unsuccessfully tried to involve Kirkland & Ellis in work supporting the President’s political vanity projects, such as the renaming of the Kennedy Center or supporting the illegal construction of ⁠his triumphal arch ​in Washington, D.C.— raising serious questions of ⁠whether other firms acceded to these demands,” the lawmakers said in a statement. Kirkland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said in April 2025 that the firm had agreed to provide $125 ⁠million in pro bono work to causes he supported. The firm, in a November 5 letter to the lawmakers viewed by Reuters, said it had billed a total of ​more than $18.7 million in pro bono work relating to its deal with Trump, amounting to more than 15,000 hours of attorney work for the federal government ⁠and other clients.

The firm disclosed the figures in response to requests from the Democratic lawmakers, who have vowed to continue their investigation in the next Congress. Democrats' sweeping victory in the November midterm elections ⁠will ​give them additional power to demand documents and testimony from the law firms about their deals and how the administration has sought to enforce them. Kirkland said in its letter that it began negotiating with the Trump administration after rival firm Skadden reached its own deal in March 2025.

Kirkland said its White House agreement ⁠has had "little impact" on its pro bono work, telling lawmakers that the firm "still devotes substantial pro bono resources to interests that could be considered 'progressive.'" The law firms' agreements ⁠came after Trump issued executive orders targeting ⁠four firms that sought to revoke lawyers’ security clearances, restricted their access to federal buildings and threatened to end US government contracts held by the firms' clients.

Four judges last year struck down the orders, finding they violated the firms' constitutional free ‌speech and due process rights. ‌The Trump administration is appealing those rulings.