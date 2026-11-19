Russia's Prosecutor General's ​Office said on Thursday ​that the Wikimedia ‌Foundation, which ​oversees Wikipedia and other information projects, could be branded undesirable under ‌Russian law on grounds of destabilising the country. A statement by the office, quoted by Interfax news agency, said ‌it had issued a warning about the ‌possibility of declaring Wikimedia undesirable.

"The Prosecutor General's Office...has established facts that Wikimedia Foundation, Inc. is conducting a targeted information campaign to ⁠destabilise ​the situation ⁠on the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement said. It ⁠said it had warned of punitive measures to be ​applied "in the instance that the destructive anti-Russian activity continues".

The ⁠Wikimedia Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment. Russia ​regularly brands entities it says undermine its constitutional order or national security as "undesirable". The law specifies ⁠prison terms of up to five years for ⁠funding such activity, ⁠or six years for organising it.

Wikipedia, a collaboratively edited encyclopedia, is one ‌of the ‌world's most visited websites. (Reporting ​by Reuters)