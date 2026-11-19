​US ​President Donald ‌Trump is open ​to security guarantees for ‌Ukraine as part of a peace deal with Russia, special ‌envoy Jared Kushner said ‌on Thursday, adding that any such deal would have to ⁠be ​part ⁠of a broader security package.

Kushner told ⁠reporters that US talks ​in Berlin with European leaders and ⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠had "made ​a lot of progress on what those security ⁠guarantees can look like," as well ⁠as ⁠a post-war prosperity plan.