Trump is open to security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy Kushner says
US President Donald Trump is open to security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal with Russia, special envoy Jared Kushner said on Thursday, adding that any such deal would have to be part of a broader security package.
Kushner told reporters that US talks in Berlin with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had "made a lot of progress on what those security guarantees can look like," as well as a post-war prosperity plan.