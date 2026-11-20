​US stock indexes tumbled on Thursday after Anthropic's blockbuster market debut failed to ease concerns about the AI trade, triggering a broader market selloff. Shares of the AI lab briefly soared past $2 trillion in market valuation, but pared gains and was last trading up 15% around $95.50.

The company ‌priced its upsized offering at $83 per share on Wednesday, above its marketed range of $70 to $78, raising $81 billion in the largest listing on record. "It has failed to rekindle enthusiasm for tech stocks," said Joe Maher, market economist at Capital Economics, London. "We wouldn't read too much into the expected initial 'pop' in Anthropic's share price as a stock's early trading tends to be noisy."

The listing follows weeks of ‌selling in chipmakers and cloud companies as investors fretted over stretched valuations, heavy spending on AI infrastructure and the fallout from the abrupt exit of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Amazon fell ‌2.7% while Alphabet ticked down 0.6%. Both are among the biggest investors in the AI lab.

"It's difficult to draw conclusions from the first day of trading. I'd rather step back, let the dust settle and watch how the stock behaves over the next several sessions before making any judgment about its fair value," Ben Barringer, head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot. Advanced Micro Devices shares tumbled 9.2% after investigative outlet Hunterbrook said its affiliated fund, Hunterbrook ⁠Capital, had taken ​a short position in the chipmaker.

Most tech stocks ⁠were lower. Nvidia declined 1.2% after five straight sessions of losses as its upbeat revenue forecast on Tuesday did little to lift sentiment. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dipped 1%.

Neocloud firms CoreWeave and Nebius slipped 3.5% and 6%, respectively. The broader ⁠technology sector was down 1%.

All major S&P 500 sectors slid into negative territory, led by 1.8% declines each in healthcare and consumer staples. At 01:31 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 801.12 points, ​or 1.60%, to 49,397.05, the S&P 500 lost 93.31 points, or 1.29%, to 7,230.32 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 316.45 points, or 1.29%, to 24,113.44.

Data on Thursday showed ⁠the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, consistent with a stable labor market. On Wednesday, hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting also weighed on sentiment.

Nearly all Fed officials saw a ⁠need ​for more rate increases if the economy performed as projected, according to the minutes from the central bank's October policy meeting, while a few warned that inflation could be stickier than anticipated and require tighter policy. Traders are pricing in a near-certainty of a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December meeting and about a 6% chance of a 50-basis-point move, according to ⁠LSEG data.

Among other movers, Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 5.6% after the cybersecurity firm raised its 2027 revenue forecast, helping drive gains of 3% to 5% in peers CrowdStrike , Okta ⁠and Zscaler. Walmart was down 1% after the ⁠retail giant forecast annual sales below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 2.59-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 16 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 25 new highs and 417 ‌new lows.