European ​Central Bank Governing Council member ​Fabio Panetta said on ‌Thursday ​he hoped the summit between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China in ‌the Chinese city of Shenzhen does not produce much, as the European Union was not present.

"What did it accomplish? I hope not much. ‌They met to divide up power on a global level, and ‌the EU isn't part of that," the Bank of Italy governor said at an event near Rome. The three leaders agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" and reaffirmed ⁠that ​nuclear war ⁠should never be fought, but announced no arms-control commitments.

In other remarks, Panetta said: