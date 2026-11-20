Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland at ​number eight in their ​Nations Championship clash with ‌South Africa ​in Dublin on Saturday, while fullback Hugo Keenan is set to win his 50th cap. • ‌Sam Prendergast has been selected at flyhalf after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed his citing for an alleged hip-drop tackle against Fiji last weekend, ‌and he forms a halfback pairing with Jamison Gibson-Park

• Stuart McCloskey ‌and Robbie Henshaw are the centre-pairing, while the back three is made up of wings Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune, and fullback Keenan • Sheehan, who has won ⁠all his ​previous 42 ⁠caps at hooker, is joined in the back row by Ryan Baird and Josh ⁠van der Flier, with Joe McCarthy and Tadhg Beirne as the lock pairing

• ​Ronan Kelleher is at hooker, with props Andrew Porter and Tadhg ⁠Furlong either side of him • Ireland are third in the northern hemisphere Nations Championship ⁠table, ​a point behind France, who host Argentina on Saturday

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Robert Baloucoune, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Mack Hansen, 10-Sam Prendergast, ⁠9-Jamison Gibson-Park, 8-Dan Sheehan (captain), 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne, ⁠4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg ⁠Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter Replacements: 16-Tom Stewart, 17-Tom O'Toole, 18-Sam Illo, 19-James Ryan, 20-Nick Timoney, 21-Craig Casey, ‌22-Ciaran Frawley, ‌23-Bundee Aki