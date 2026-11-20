Formula One's governing body ​will begin introducing full-time race stewards in ​2027 as part of an ‌effort to ​improve consistency in officiating and strengthen oversight across its championships, the FIA said on Thursday.

The governing body said it would recruit ‌a small initial group of full-time stewards during the 2027 Formula One season, before expanding the programme in 2028 and beyond. The longer-term aim is to create a department of between 12 and 15 ‌full-time stewards, who would eventually also support other FIA single-seater series.

Stewards are responsible for ‌reviewing on-track incidents and enforcing Formula One's sporting regulations, with their decisions often attracting scrutiny from teams, drivers and fans. The FIA said its existing part-time stewards would continue to work alongside the new full-time officials, while driver stewards -- ⁠former ​drivers who provide racing ⁠expertise at each event -- would remain part of the process.

The move is intended to provide greater continuity in decision-making, ⁠allow officials to identify areas where regulations may require clarification and help train future FIA personnel, the ​federation said. The recruitment drive will target experienced international stewards, supplementing the FIA's current pool of ⁠qualified officials.

The initiative follows a broader restructuring of FIA race management since FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem took office. That ⁠has ​included a reorganisation of Race Control in 2022, the creation of an FIA Officials department and the opening last month of a Remote Operations Centre at Biggin Hill in ⁠Britain.

"This latest major investment in FIA officiating reflects our dedication to delivering the highest standards of ⁠decision-making, fairness and integrity ⁠in motorsport," Ben Sulayem said in a statement. The FIA said the programme was enabled by an improvement in its financial position, allowing it to ‌reinvest in ‌sporting operations and officiating infrastructure.